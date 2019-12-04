Australia and New Zealand Secure Content Management Market 2019-2023: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based SCM Services Hinders Uptake of On-premise SCM Services
Dec 04, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) are increasingly adopting Web and e-mail security solutions as add-on features to their security suites, marking a move away from stand-alone security solutions.
This will lead to flat growth in a maturing market. As complexity remains a key cybersecurity concern among enterprises, the market is witnessing growing preference for integrated security suites, and e-mail and Web security solutions are being bundled under one converged security suite. Both market segments experienced slower YoY growth in 2018, and ANZ is seeing a significant uptake of cloud-based services, further contributing to the slow market growth.
As enterprises increasingly adopt digital technologies to stand out from the competition, they become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Web security will dominate the market with a larger share than e-mail, and this will be due to the growing number of Web attacks.
Research Scope
The study period is from 2019 to 2023, and the base year is 2018. SCM solutions are the key area of focus and they cover e-mail security and Web security. Vertical segmentation is as follows: government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, and BPO). Horizontal segmentation covers large businesses and small and medium businesses.
Important companies in the ANZ SCM market include Symantec, Cisco (IronPort), Forcepoint, Trend Micro, McAfee, RUAG Defence (Clearswift), Axway (Tumbleweed), Barracuda, and Sophos.
Research Highlights
The study highlights important market growth drivers and restraints. Key drivers include the constantly evolving risks that drive the need for e-mail and Web security solutions, the stringent security and privacy requirements that push organizations to invest in on-premise security solutions, and the need for productivity management that drives enterprises to invest in these solutions.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What were the key market trends in 2018? What trends will gain importance in the future?
- What are the key market drivers and restraints?
- Which regions and countries were 2018's best performers?
- What does the ANZ competitive landscape look like?
- What is the market growth forecast from 2018 to 2023?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Coverage
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
2. Forecast and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market
- Growth Opportunity 2-e-mail and Apps are Moving to the Cloud, and so Must Security
- Growth Opportunity 3-Specific Regulations will Drive On-premise Demand
- Growth Opportunity 4-Enterprises Must Secure the Human Factor
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
4. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
5. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alps System
- Canon IT Solutions
- Cisco (IronPort)
- Digital Arts
- Forcepoint
- McAfee
- QiAnXin
- SANGFOR
- Symantec
- Trend Micro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiysz2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article