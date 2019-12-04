Australia and New Zealand Secure Content Management Market 2019-2023: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based SCM Services Hinders Uptake of On-premise SCM Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) are increasingly adopting Web and e-mail security solutions as add-on features to their security suites, marking a move away from stand-alone security solutions.



This will lead to flat growth in a maturing market. As complexity remains a key cybersecurity concern among enterprises, the market is witnessing growing preference for integrated security suites, and e-mail and Web security solutions are being bundled under one converged security suite. Both market segments experienced slower YoY growth in 2018, and ANZ is seeing a significant uptake of cloud-based services, further contributing to the slow market growth.



As enterprises increasingly adopt digital technologies to stand out from the competition, they become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Web security will dominate the market with a larger share than e-mail, and this will be due to the growing number of Web attacks.



Research Scope



The study period is from 2019 to 2023, and the base year is 2018. SCM solutions are the key area of focus and they cover e-mail security and Web security. Vertical segmentation is as follows: government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service provider, manufacturing, education, and other sectors (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, and BPO). Horizontal segmentation covers large businesses and small and medium businesses.



Important companies in the ANZ SCM market include Symantec, Cisco (IronPort), Forcepoint, Trend Micro, McAfee, RUAG Defence (Clearswift), Axway (Tumbleweed), Barracuda, and Sophos.



Research Highlights



The study highlights important market growth drivers and restraints. Key drivers include the constantly evolving risks that drive the need for e-mail and Web security solutions, the stringent security and privacy requirements that push organizations to invest in on-premise security solutions, and the need for productivity management that drives enterprises to invest in these solutions.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What were the key market trends in 2018? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries were 2018's best performers?

What does the ANZ competitive landscape look like?

What is the market growth forecast from 2018 to 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Coverage

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

2. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Regulatory Compliance Continues to Drive the Market

Growth Opportunity 2-e-mail and Apps are Moving to the Cloud, and so Must Security

Growth Opportunity 3-Specific Regulations will Drive On-premise Demand

Growth Opportunity 4-Enterprises Must Secure the Human Factor

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

5. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alps System

Canon IT Solutions

Cisco (IronPort)

Digital Arts

Forcepoint

McAfee

QiAnXin

SANGFOR

Symantec

Trend Micro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiysz2





