Australia Automotive Lubricants Market, 2023 By Vehicle Type, Base Oil, Lubricant Type, Demand Category & Sales Channel
The "Australia Automotive Lubricants Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, etc.), By Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, etc.), By Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Grease, etc.), By Demand Category, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to Australia Automotive Lubricants Market By Vehicle Type, By Base Oil, By Lubricant Type, By Demand Category, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 automotive lubricants market is projected to surpass $ 1.4 billion by 2023 in Australia. Increasing production and sales of light commercial vehicles as well as heavy duty vehicles, primarily for trade transport is expected to propel demand for automotive lubricants across Australia in the coming years.
Additionally, growth in automotive repair services market across the country coupled with rising adoption of synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants is further anticipated to fuel growth in Australia automotive lubricants market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in Australia automotive lubricants market include BP Australia Pty Ltd, Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd, Caltex Australia Limited, ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd, Valvoline (Australia) Pty Limited, Puma Energy (Australia) Fuels Pty Ltd., Penrite Oil Co. Pty. Ltd, TOTAL Oil Australia Pty Ltd, Fuchs Lubricants (Australasia) Pty Ltd, and Phoenix Lubricants Pty Ltd.
Australia Automotive Lubricants Market By Vehicle Type, By Base Oil, By Lubricant Type, By Demand Category, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 discusses the following aspects of automotive lubricants market in Australia:
- Automotive Lubricants Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with automotive lubricants distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Lubricants: An Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Australia Automotive Lubricants Production Overview
6. Australia Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value and Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy (M&HCV), Off-the-road Vehicle (OTR) and Tractor)
6.2.2. By Base Oil (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic)
6.2.3. By Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Transmission Fluids, Gear Oils, Grease and Others)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Demand Category (Replacement Demand and OEM)
6.2.6. By Sales Channel (Authorized Distributors, Retailers, Workshops & Garages and Petrol Pumps/Gas Stations)
6.2.7. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type and Lubricant Type)
7. Australia Passenger Car Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value and Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV)
7.2.2. By Base Oil
7.2.3. By Lubricant Type
7.2.4. By Region
7.2.5. By Demand Category
7.2.6. By Sales Channel
7.2.7. By Company
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type and Lubricant Type)
8. Australia Light Commercial Vehicle Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value and Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Trucks and Van & Light Buses)
8.2.2. By Base Oil
8.2.3. By Lubricant Type
8.2.4. By Region
8.2.5. By Demand Category
8.2.6. By Sales Channel
8.2.7. By Company
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type and Lubricant Type)
9. Australia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value and Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Buses and Trucks)
9.2.2. By Base Oil
9.2.3. By Lubricant Type
9.2.4. By Region
9.2.5. By Demand Category
9.2.6. By Sales Channel
9.2.7. By Company
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type and Lubricant Type)
10. Australia Two-Wheeler Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value and Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter)
10.2.2. By Base Oil
10.2.3. By Lubricant Type
10.2.4. By Region
10.2.5. By Demand Category
10.2.6. By Sales Channel
10.2.7. By Company
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type and Lubricant Type)
11. Australia Off the Road Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value and Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Excavators, Bulldozer, Crawlers, Dump Trucks and Others)
11.2.2. By Base Oil
11.2.3. By Lubricant Type
11.2.4. By Region
11.2.5. By Demand Category
11.2.6. By Sales Channel
11.2.7. By Company
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type and Lubricant Type)
12. Australia Tractor Automotive Lubricants Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value and Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Base Oil
12.2.2. By Lubricant Type
12.2.3. By Region
12.2.4. By Demand Category
12.2.5. By Sales Channel
12.2.6. By Company
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
13. Trade Dynamics
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Value Chain Analysis
17. Pricing Analysis
18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
19. Australia Economic Profile
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Benchmarking
20.2. Company Profiles
20.2.1. BP Australia Pty Ltd
20.2.2. Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd
20.2.3. Caltex Australia Limited
20.2.4. ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd
20.2.5. Valvoline (Australia) Pty Limited
20.2.6. Puma Energy (Australia) Fuels Pty Ltd.
20.2.7. Penrite Oil Co. Pty. Ltd
20.2.8. TOTAL Oil Australia Pty Ltd
20.2.9. Fuchs Lubricants (Australasia) Pty Ltd
20.2.10. Phoenix Lubricants Pty Ltd.
21. Strategic Recommendations
22. Annexure (Include Dealer/Distributor List for Automotive Lubricants Company)
Companies Mentioned
- BP Australia Pty Ltd
- Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd
- Caltex Australia Limited
- ExxonMobil Australia Pty Ltd
- Valvoline (Australia) Pty Limited
- Puma Energy (Australia) Fuels Pty Ltd.
- Penrite Oil Co. Pty. Ltd
- TOTAL Oil Australia Pty Ltd
- Fuchs Lubricants (Australasia) Pty Ltd
- Phoenix Lubricants Pty Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75l88b/australia?w=5
