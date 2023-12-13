Australia Cable Tray Market Report 2023: Size, Forecast, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry, Companies, Revenue, Outlook 2019-2029

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Cable Tray Market | Size, Forecast, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry, Companies, Revenue, Outlook, Analysis, Value & COVID-19 IMPACT: By Material Types,?By Types,?By Thickness,?By Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Cable Tray Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2029. Annually, the Australian construction industry holds a value of approximately US$112 billion, contributing around 9% to the country's GDP.

The Australia cable tray market had steady growth driven by urbanization, developments in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. However, in the year 2020 country witnessed a downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a contraction in the economy.

The pandemic had significant repercussions on various industries, causing decrease in investments and uncertainty, and also slowing down commercial construction projects such as One Sydney Harbour - Barangaroo, Collins Arch - Melbourne, and Adelaide Casino Expansion - South Australia. The power sector, a major consumer of cable trays, also faced a decline as Australia's net energy supply dropped by 6.9% in 2020-21 to 23,930 PJ, energy exports decreased by 7.0% to 18,338 PJ, and industry energy end use declined by 4.3% to 2,676 PJ.

In February 2021, Infrastructure Australia (IA) introduced a robust infrastructure priority list, encompassing 44 new infrastructure proposals, marking a significant addition. This list for 2021 comprises a record-breaking 163 major infrastructure proposals, categorized as Priority Projects, High Priority Initiatives, and Priority Initiatives.

Moreover, in May 2021, the Australian Government announced an additional allocation of approximately US$11.3 billion to further bolster infrastructure projects as part of its Federal Budget. Notably, the Australian Budget for October 2022-23 allocates an unprecedented A$25 billion to support clean energy and renewables projects, demonstrating a strong commitment towards the government's net zero target by 2050, providing a clear sense of direction and backing.

The growing construction sector would generate a higher demand for these efficient cable management solutions, propelling manufacturers and suppliers to cater to the rising requirements, thereby boosting the growth of Cable Tray Market in Australia.



Market by Material Types



By material types, steel cable tray holds the major share in Australia cable tray market owing to their wide applicability in industries, such as power generation, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and commercial construction. The similar segment will continue to grow in the industry. Aluminium tray segment can also rise in the years to come.



Market by Types



Due to its high load-bearing capacity and wide range of applications in heavy industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemicals, ladder cable tray has emerged as the dominant type, capturing a significant share in the Australia Cable Tray Industry.



Market by Thickness



Rising industrial and commercial sector on account of developmental projects would drive 1.5 - 2.5mm cable tray market in the forecast years. These cables are preferred in Australia due to its ability to carry cables, pipes etc. under varying loading conditions.



Market by Applications



Backed by the government major infrastructure projects such as WestConnex motorway, the Sydney Metro and Melbourne metro tunnel projects; construction sector is expected to register highest growth in the forecast years in cable tray market.

Key Highlights of the Report

Australia Cable Tray Market Overview

Australia Cable Tray Market Outlook

Australia Cable Tray Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Material Type, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Thickness, for the Period 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2019-2029F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Australia Cable Tray Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Australia Cable Tray Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Legrand Australia

B&R Enclosures Pty Ltd

Atkore Unistrut

EzyStrut Cable & Pipe Supports

Electrix International Ltd

Kounis Group Pty Ltd

Brilltech Engineers Pvt Ltd

Flexistrut Australia

Burndy Cable Support System

Cableaway Pty Ltd

Market Scope and Segmentation



By Material Types

Steel Cable Tray

Stainless Cable Tray

Aluminum Cable Tray

FRP Cable Tray

By Types

Ladder Cable Tray

Trough & Perforated Cable Tray

Solid Cable Tray

Single Rail Cable Tray

Channel Rail Cable Tray

Wire Mesh Rail Cable Tray

By Thickness

Below 1.5 MM

1.5-2.5 MM

Above 2.5 MM

By Applications

Power Utilities

Construction

Industrial

Other Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u94jlf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets