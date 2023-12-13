Australia Cable Tray Market Report 2023: Size, Forecast, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry, Companies, Revenue, Outlook 2019-2029

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 23:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Cable Tray Market | Size, Forecast, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry, Companies, Revenue, Outlook, Analysis, Value & COVID-19 IMPACT: By Material Types,?By Types,?By Thickness,?By Applications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Cable Tray Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2029. Annually, the Australian construction industry holds a value of approximately US$112 billion, contributing around 9% to the country's GDP.

The Australia cable tray market had steady growth driven by urbanization, developments in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. However, in the year 2020 country witnessed a downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a contraction in the economy.

The pandemic had significant repercussions on various industries, causing decrease in investments and uncertainty, and also slowing down commercial construction projects such as One Sydney Harbour - Barangaroo, Collins Arch - Melbourne, and Adelaide Casino Expansion - South Australia. The power sector, a major consumer of cable trays, also faced a decline as Australia's net energy supply dropped by 6.9% in 2020-21 to 23,930 PJ, energy exports decreased by 7.0% to 18,338 PJ, and industry energy end use declined by 4.3% to 2,676 PJ.

In February 2021, Infrastructure Australia (IA) introduced a robust infrastructure priority list, encompassing 44 new infrastructure proposals, marking a significant addition. This list for 2021 comprises a record-breaking 163 major infrastructure proposals, categorized as Priority Projects, High Priority Initiatives, and Priority Initiatives.

Moreover, in May 2021, the Australian Government announced an additional allocation of approximately US$11.3 billion to further bolster infrastructure projects as part of its Federal Budget. Notably, the Australian Budget for October 2022-23 allocates an unprecedented A$25 billion to support clean energy and renewables projects, demonstrating a strong commitment towards the government's net zero target by 2050, providing a clear sense of direction and backing.

The growing construction sector would generate a higher demand for these efficient cable management solutions, propelling manufacturers and suppliers to cater to the rising requirements, thereby boosting the growth of Cable Tray Market in Australia.

Market by Material Types

By material types, steel cable tray holds the major share in Australia cable tray market owing to their wide applicability in industries, such as power generation, petrochemicals, manufacturing, and commercial construction. The similar segment will continue to grow in the industry. Aluminium tray segment can also rise in the years to come.

Market by Types

Due to its high load-bearing capacity and wide range of applications in heavy industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemicals, ladder cable tray has emerged as the dominant type, capturing a significant share in the Australia Cable Tray Industry.

Market by Thickness

Rising industrial and commercial sector on account of developmental projects would drive 1.5 - 2.5mm cable tray market in the forecast years. These cables are preferred in Australia due to its ability to carry cables, pipes etc. under varying loading conditions.

Market by Applications

Backed by the government major infrastructure projects such as WestConnex motorway, the Sydney Metro and Melbourne metro tunnel projects; construction sector is expected to register highest growth in the forecast years in cable tray market.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Australia Cable Tray Market Overview
  • Australia Cable Tray Market Outlook
  • Australia Cable Tray Market Forecast
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Material Type, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Thickness, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Historical Data and Forecast of Australia Cable Tray Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2019-2029F
  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Australia Cable Tray Market Trends
  • Industry Life Cycle
  • Porter's Five Force Analysis
  • Market Opportunity Assessment
  • Australia Cable Tray Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies
  • Company Profiles
  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

  • Legrand Australia
  • B&R Enclosures Pty Ltd
  • Atkore Unistrut
  • EzyStrut Cable & Pipe Supports
  • Electrix International Ltd
  • Kounis Group Pty Ltd
  • Brilltech Engineers Pvt Ltd
  • Flexistrut Australia
  • Burndy Cable Support System
  • Cableaway Pty Ltd

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Material Types

  • Steel Cable Tray
  • Stainless Cable Tray
  • Aluminum Cable Tray
  • FRP Cable Tray

By Types

  • Ladder Cable Tray
  • Trough & Perforated Cable Tray
  • Solid Cable Tray
  • Single Rail Cable Tray
  • Channel Rail Cable Tray
  • Wire Mesh Rail Cable Tray

By Thickness

  • Below 1.5 MM
  • 1.5-2.5 MM
  • Above 2.5 MM

By Applications

  • Power Utilities
  • Construction
  • Industrial
  • Other Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u94jlf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India LPG Industry Report 2023-2030: Evaluating Demand, Outlook & Emerging Business Opportunities

India LPG Industry Report 2023-2030: Evaluating Demand, Outlook & Emerging Business Opportunities

The "India LPG Market to 2030 - Evaluating Demand, Outlook & Emerging Business Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Disaster Preparedness System Industry Report 2023-2030: Going High-Tech - AI, IoT, and Cloud Computing Transforming Disaster Preparedness Efforts

Global Disaster Preparedness System Industry Report 2023-2030: Going High-Tech - AI, IoT, and Cloud Computing Transforming Disaster Preparedness Efforts

The "Disaster Preparedness System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Surveillance System, Safety Management System), By Solution,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.