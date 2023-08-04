Australia Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition 2023: Explore Opportunities in Australia and Across the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe (Perth, Australia - September 20-21, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore Australia's Critical Minerals Strategy & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation As Well As Discover the Potential Of Critical Energy Resources in Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe For Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications And Agritech Industries

Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition is Australia's only event dedicated to critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.

Australia has been blessed with extraordinary reserves of critical minerals and produce around half the world's lithium, is the second-largest producer of cobalt and the fourth-largest producer of rare earths. The Government has plans to grow Australia into a critical minerals powerhouse to support supply chain diversification and security of supply on a global scale.

Up to now, production has been concentrated in a few countries and is subject to disruptive geopolitical & market challenges, while rapidly rising demand could result in shortages. The event looks at key elements to responsible sourcing and processing, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen that plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We anticipate 300 senior-level executives, including over 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, and exhibition floor as well as a 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Ministerial Luncheon, Special Critical Minerals in Defence & Security Industry Breakfast, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They join from all over Australia, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Americas to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries

Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade

Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen

Global

Commodity Trends

Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles

Platinum Group Metals Developments

Rare Earth Minerals

Emerging Metals

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Junior Miners , New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries Renewable Energy Prospects

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

Speakers

Dr Bronwyn Camac

Acting Director

Geological Survey of South Australia

Peter Nicholson

Senior Advisor Australia and Asia

Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Sam McGahan

Marketing Manager

Australian Vanadium Limited

Alex Dorsch

Managing Director & CEO

Chalice Mining Limited

Andrew Hutchinson

General Manager

Critical Minerals Office

Dan Smart

Director, Project & Structured Finance

Export Finance Australia

Stephen Gauld

Managing Director & CEO

Infinite Green Energy

Ron Mitchell

Chairman

London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee

Miranda Taylor

CEO

National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)

Peter Clifford

Director

Paradigm Fuels

Noel Ong

Managing Director

Samso Capital

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA

Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations

Government of Western Australia

Gavin Lockyer

Managing Director

Arafura Resources Limited

Adam Myers

Partner, Corporate Finance

BDO

David Tasker

Managing Director

Chapter One Advisors

Sarah Sargent

Mineral Investment Specialist

Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

Luke Cox

Chief Executive Officer

Green Technology Metals

Phil Hearse

Executive Chairman

International Graphite Ltd

Kylah Morrison

General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia

METS Ignited Australia

Frank van Rooyen

Senior Director - Resources & WA

Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

Peter Pham

Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager

Phoenix Capital Group

Henk Ludik

Executive Chairman

Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited

Megan Joyce

Head of Corporate Finance, WA

ANZ

Graeme Testar

Executive Director, Corporate Finance

Argonaut Securities

Sonia Scarselli

Vice President

BHP Xplor

Rob Wilson

Head of Western Australia & Resources

Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

EcoGraf

Michael Brady

Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,

HWL Ebsworth Lawyers

Colin Locke

Executive Chairman

Krakatoa Resources

Richard Beazley

Non-Executive Chairman

MetalsGrove Mining

George Bauk

Executive Director

PVW Resources

Sam Rodda

Managing Director & CEO

Podium Minerals

Daniel Hynes

Senior Commodity Strategist

ANZ Research

Dr Amanda Murphy

Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals

Austrade

Bart Kolodziejczyk

Associate Director - Hydrogen and Clean Technologies

Boston Consulting Group

Dr Chris Golding

Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team

Critical Minerals Office

Behyad Jafari

CEO

Electric Vehicle Council

Peter Kasprzak

Director

Hydrogen Society of Australia

Kristie Young

Non-Executive Director

Lithium Australia Ltd - ChemX Materials Ltd - Tesoro Gold Ltd

Mohan Yellishetty

Associate Professor

Monash University

Matt Fifield

Managing Partner

Pacific Road Capital

Robert Gray

Chief Commodities Strategist

Resource Capital Fund

