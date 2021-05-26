Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2021: Sydney Leads the Market with the Presence of 30+ Facilities - Forecast to 2026
May 26, 2021, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australia Data Center Market Size Will Witness Investments Of USD 40 Million By 2026
Greenfield development is increasing with both global and local data center providers acquiring land for data center development for expanding existing facilities and new facilities. For instance, Digital Realty acquired 16.2 hectares of land in Sydney.
The Australia data center market has a strong presence of infrastructure vendors, who offer installation and commissioning services such as Everett Smith, CRS, Stowe Australia, Thycon, Paramount Airconditioning, and more.
Key Highlights of The Report:
- In 2020, around 75% of the Australia data center market share was contributed by 7 major service providers in the region.
- Sydney is expected to have around 8 upcoming facilities in Australia during the forecast period.
- In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Australian cloud service market has grown by over 15% rendering around USD 10 billion in revenue.
- In April 2020, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) acquired an 88% stake in AirTrunk valued at around USD 2 billion.
- Cities such as Perth and Brisbane will see investments from wholesale colocation providers during the forecast period. While Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne attracted major investments from wholesale colocation providers, as of 2020.
- Digital transformation, cloud adoption, and investment in IoT technology to be big drivers in the Australia data center market landscape.
Australia Data Center Market Insights
- There are over 100+ colocation facilities in the region.
- Sydney leads the market with the presence of over 30 facilities and the occupancy rate stands at over 85% of installed capacity across Sydney and Melbourne.
- In 2020, due to COVID-19, there was an average revenue growth between 16% to 18% for all providers in the region.
- In 2019, the Australian Government has signed an agreement with Microsoft to provide cloud-based services to the 98 government agencies, aiming to transform into a digital government by 2025.
- Organizations from different industry verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, asset management, facility management, and more are investing in IoT technology to improve productivity internally and for customers and attracting significant data center investments to the country.
- Australia has the presence of big data support service providers, including IBM, AWS, Dell, Google, Microsoft, and a few emerging local vendors such as Contexti, EngineRoom.io, and YellowFi.
Australia Data Center Market Vendor Landscape
The Australia data center market has a presence of several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. The region witnessed the entry of new players, such as Edge Data Centres, in the edge data center space, which will be investing in edge facilities across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. For instance, DCI Data Centers is a wholesale data center provider operating in Australia. They are involved in constructing the SYD02 facility which is expected to be operational by 2022.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Service Providers
- AECOM
- AREA3
- Aurecon Group
- Benmax
- Bouygues Construction (A W Edwards)
- DEM
- FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd
- Greenbox Architecture
- HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)
- Hutchinson Builders
- ICON
- ISG
- John Holland Group
- Linesight
- Nilsen
- Paramount Airconditioning
- Parratech
- Stowe Australia
- Taylor Group Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Everett Smith & Co
- HITEC Power Protection
- IoTDC
- Legrand
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Thycon
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk Operating
- Canberra Data Centres
- DC Two
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Edge Data Centres
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Iseek
- Keppel DC REIT
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- NEXTDC
The report segments data center investment by the following areas:
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Market Segmentation by Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Other Cities
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size is available in terms of area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.
- An assessment of the Australia data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators
- Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country
- A detailed study of the existing Australian data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Australia data center market size during the forecast period
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Australia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 106
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 15
- Coverage: 11 Cities
- Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrbgzu
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article