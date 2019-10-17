Australia Data Centre Markets, 2019-2024 - Cloud Providers Driving the Growth of Data Centre Ecosystems

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia - Data Centre Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia has progressed to now be one of the four major sub-markets for data centres in Asia alongside Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.



As data centres become larger and more efficient, new data centres are generally being built in centralised areas, mainly in the larger cities of Sydney and Melbourne, in order to achieve the required economies of scale. Both cities have developed to become regional hubs for large enterprises across a range of industries.



Data centre customers are migrating from co-location services and managed to host to cloud services. Cloud providers are the fastest-growing segment of most Australian data centre providers. There is a growing demand from corporate and government organisations looking to move their systems to the cloud with private or hybrid cloud architecture. This is placing significant pressure on data centre providers that focus on co-location, especially for wholesale data centre providers.



The presence of different types of enterprises across a wide range of industries is attracting both local and international cloud providers to carrier-neutral exchanges. The diversity and number of local and international cloud providers entering Australian data centres have significantly increased over the last five to seven years.



The growing presence of international cloud providers has also been particularly strong over the last three years. A growing trend is for these large public cloud providers to lease large amounts of floor space from specialist data centre providers located in Australia and operate their own data centres within these facilities.



A large amount of data centre capacity has been added over the last one or two years in Australia. This has led to lower than average occupancy rates in the short-term and is placing downward pressure on pricing.



Strong local demand has seen significant investment in new builds from both local data centre specialist providers such as NEXTDC and Canberra Data Centres (CDC) and global data specialist providers such as Equinix. These operators have significantly expanded their local presence significantly over the last couple of years. New providers such as Airtrunk and Data Exchange Network are also entering the local market. This trend is expected to continue over the next year as more data capacity will enter the market, from new and existing providers.



Strong growth is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2024.



The top category of data centre providers in Australia is data centre specialist providers, which indicates the level of maturity in the Australian market. As the Australian data centre market has matured, IT Service Providers and telcos, have been retreating from the market.



Recent growth in South East Asia has been driven by the international expansion of mainland Chinese players and cloud service providers in Asia, and strong migration to outsourced data centres by enterprises pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy. Australia is the leading adopter of hybrid and provides cloud solutions across South East Asia. Other advanced countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong are now following in their path.



Key Developments:

Large amount of data centre capacity has been added over the last one or two years in Australia .

. New builds from local and global data centre specialist providers.

Emergence of Melbourne as a second key Australian data centre hub.

as a second key Australian data centre hub. AirTrunk opens a hyper scale data centre in Western Sydney .

. Strong growth is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Classification and Definitions

1.1 Classification of Data Centres

1.2 Data Centre Models

1.3 Colocation vs Managed Hosting

1.4 Wholesale vs Retail



2 Category of Data Centre Providers

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Specialist Data Centre Providers

2.3 Telecommunications Service Providers

2.4 IT Service Providers

2.5 Modular Data Centre Providers

2.6 Commercial Property Owners



3 Data Centre Trends

3.1 Growing importance of Regional Data Centres

3.2 Consolidation to Larger, More Efficient Data Centres

3.3 Migration of Managed Hosting to Cloud Services

3.4 Cloud Providers Driving the Growth of Data Centre Ecosystems

3.5 High-Density Data Centre Requirements



4 Market Drivers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing

4.3 Rising need for Data Security

4.4 Growing Need for Disaster Recovery Services



5 Market Restraints and Challenges

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Oversupply of Data Centre Capacity and Downward Pressure on Pricing

5.3 Power and Connectivity Issues

5.4 Difficulty in Securing New Sites

5.5 Long term Planning for Additional Capacity



6 Australia Market Analysis



7 Australia - Market Segmentation

7.1 Sydney and Melbourne

7.2 Other capital cities



8 Australia - Government Policy



9 Australia Statistics by Provider and Forecast



10 Asia - Regional Analysis

10.1 Strong Regional Growth Continues

10.2 Large-scale cloud and content providers driving growth

10.3 Inhibitors and Market Challenges



11 Tier 1 Australian Provider Profiles

11.1 AirTrunk

11.2 Canberra Data Centres (CDC)

11.3 Digital Realty

11.4 Equinix

11.5 Fujitsu Australia

11.6 Global Switch

11.7 IBM Australia

11.8 Macquarie Telecom

11.9 NEXTDC



12 Tier 2 Australian Provider Profiles

12.1 Australian Data Centres

12.2 The Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC)

12.3 Australian Pacific Data Centres

12.4 Colt

12.5 Data Exchange Network

12.6 Datacom

12.7 Freshworks

12.8 FrontierDC

12.9 Geraldton Data Centre

12.10 DXC Technology (HP)

12.11 Interactive

12.12 iSeek

12.13 Micron21

12.14 North Queensland Regional Data Centre

12.15 On Q Communications

12.16 Polaris Data Centre

12.17 Pulse Data Centre

12.18 Telstra

12.19 Verizon

12.20 Virtutel

12.21 Vocus

12.22 YourDC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncxemm





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

