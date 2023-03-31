Australia Diabetes Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.96 Billion by 2028 at a 7.14% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Diabetes Market will reach US$ 5.96 Billion in 2028 and it will expand at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2028, according to the publisher. In recent years, Australia diabetes has been on the rise. The diabetes burden in Australia shows no sign of slowing, and its health and economic impact continue to be felt by people with diabetes.

Almost 1.9 million Australians have diabetes and it is the seventh most common cause of death by disease. Australia is home to an aging population and the Australian Government, like other governments worldwide, faces the challenge of dealing with the issue of rising healthcare costs.

Obesity is an increasingly serious issue for Australia. The number of people with type 2 diabetes is growing, most likely the result of rising overweight and obesity rates, lifestyle and dietary changes, and an ageing population. Australia Diabetes Market was US$ 3.94 Billion in 2022.



Type 2 Diabetes is Increasing Year on Year



The number of people living with diabetes in Australia increased almost 2.8-fold between 2000 and 2020. Currently, 134 thousand Australians are living with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is usually confirmed with an extra blood test to check autoantibodies. However, type 2 diabetes is increasing at the fastest rate in Australia. Type 2 diabetes is one of the significant consequences of the modern lifestyle. In addition, the number of people with silent, undiagnosed type 2 diabetes may be damaging their bodies. An estimated 2 million Australians are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes and are already showing early signs of the condition.



Growing Number of Diabetes cases in Australia will create demand for Insulin Pens



The Australian diabetes market is classified into Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices, Insulin pens, and Insulin Pumps. The growing adoption of insulin-delivery devices and the rising prevalence of diabetes are driving market growth. Therefore, leading Australian manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations and developing advanced products to gain a substantial market share. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure in Australia are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic care products.



After Insulin Pens, CGMs accounted for the largest share of the Australian diabetes market. Increasing adoption of CGM systems, development of advanced CGM systems, favorable government policies, and promotion of the adoption of CGM devices are the key factors contributing to this segment capturing maximum share and highest growth.



Australian Government has developed a National Diabetes Strategy



The government plays a significant role in assuring that people with diabetes can access affordable, high-quality equipment and services to help in self-management and care. The National Diabetes Services Plan, the Prescription Benefits Scheme, the Insulin Pump Program, and Medicare are all initiatives the Australian government administers to assist people with diabetes.



More than 3.1 million Australians will live with diabetes by 2050; around one in every 12 Australians, According to Diabetes Australia administers the National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS). Direct healthcare, hospital costs, and medicines have exploded in the past two decades, while hospitalizations have increased since 2004. The diabetes epidemic is one of the most significant health challenges Australia has ever faced, and it calls for unified and sustained action.



Key Players Analysis



The major players are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nardisk, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Insulet Corporations, Abbott Laboratories, DarioHealth Crop, Dexcom, Inc, Roche Diagnostic, Tandem Diabetes Care.



In January 2021, the National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS) Australia approved using the Dexcom G6 CGM device through the NDSS Subsidy Initiative if diabetes patients use a Tandem t: slim X2 insulin pump and meet the NDSS criteria.



In Feb 2020, the Australian government initiated USD 300 Million CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) (FreeStyleLibre flash glucose monitoring system) free access to eligible type-1 diabetes patients.



This report titled "AustraliaDiabetes Market & Forecast, By Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM Market by Components, Glucose Sensor, Transmitter, CGM User, Reimbursement), Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device Analysis (SMBG Market by, Test Strips, Lancet, Meter, Blood Glucose Device Users & Reimbursement) Insulin Pen Analysis - (User, Types - Disposable, Reusable and Smart Insulin Pen, Insulin Pen Needle Market, Reimbursement Policies), Insulin Pump Analysis- (Users, Market & Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products, Training Model for Patients & HCP, Reimbursement Policies) Companies (B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nardisk, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Insulet Cororation, Abbott Laboratories, DarioHealth Crop, Dexcom, Inc, Roche Diagnostic, Tandem Diabetes Care)" provides a complete analysis of Australia Insulin Delivery Devices Market.



Segments Market based on Devices



1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

2. Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

3. Insulin Pen

4. Insulin Pump



Australia Diabetes Sub-Segment Analysis



1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

1. Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

2. CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

3. CGM User

4. CGM Reimbursement



2. SMBG



1. Test Strips Market and Forecast

2. Lancet Market and Forecast

3. Meter Market and Forecast

4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement



3. Insulin Pen Market



1. Disposable Insulin Pen

2. Reusable Insulin Pen

3. Smart Insulin Pen

4. Insulin Pen Needle Market

5. Insulin Pen Users

6. Reimbursement Policies



4. Insulin Pump Market



1. Insulin Pump Market

2. Insulin Pump Users

3. Insulin Pump Products

4. Reimbursement Policies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Australia Diabetes Market



6. Australia Diabetes Population



7. Market Share - Australia Diabetes Analysis



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Market & Users



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - Australia Market & Users



10. Insulin Pen - Australia Market & User Analysis



11. Insulin Pump - Australia Market & Users



12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis



13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis



14. SMBG - Company Analysis



15. CGM - Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Terumo Corporation

Becton, Dickinson (BD)

Novo Nardisk

Ypsomed AG

Medtronic

InsuletCororation

Abbott Laboratories

DarioHealth Crop

Dexcom, Inc

Roche Diagnostic

Tandem Diabetes Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehzi6n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets