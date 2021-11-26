Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Growth Momentum Remains Strong with a CAGR of 9.8% Forecast During 2021-2025

Nov 26, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Adoption of gift cards in Australia has recorded strong growth in recent years across both retail as well as corporate segments.
Consumers have shifted to online shopping due to the pandemic which has benefitted the gift card industry and driven the growth of digital gift cards. The corporate gifting sector has seen huge traction as corporates choose to reward and recognize employees by giving gift cards.
On the regulatory front, the Australian government announced that gift cards purchased post November 2019 will have an expiry date of three years from the date of purchase instead of one year validity. This has resulted in increased adoption of gift cards in 2020.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, the gift card industry in Australia is expected to grow by 12.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 5391.7 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, the medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Australia remains strong. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2025.
The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 4806.4 million in 2020 to reach US$ 7839.1 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Australia. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
Report Scope:
Total Spend on Gifts in Australia
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Australia
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Australia
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Australia
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Australia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals & Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Australia
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Australia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Australia
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Australia
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Australia
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
- Wesfarmers Ltd
- Woolworths Ltd (Australia)
- Metcash Ltd
- Aldi Group
- Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
- JB Hi-Fi Ltd
- Apple Inc
