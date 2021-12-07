Australia Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Report 2021-2027: Focus on Sustainability for Growth & Driving Deregulations for Increased Local Investment and Exports

Dec 07, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a look at market drivers and restraints; forecasts and trends; growth opportunity analysis by product, channel, and end sector; demand analysis; competitive analysis; and growth opportunities. Market size is expressed in end-user dollars, that is, expenditure by end customers for I&I cleaning chemicals solutions.
Market estimates, growth estimates, and segmentation information come from interviews with I&I cleaning chemical manufacturers and industry stakeholders (distributors or base chemical suppliers) in 2020. The base year is 2020. The study period is 2019-2027.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in border closures, movement restrictions, a dip in economic activity, high unemployment, and massive disruption to supply chains, it has also presented the Australian industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals industry with an opportunity to amplify its profile and extend its reach.
COVID-19-driven reductions in core activities across a number of end markets (airports, hotels, restaurants, tourism, sporting and entertainment venues, university campuses) have forced significant drops in demand for cleaning chemicals.
Similarly, work-from-home (WFH) approaches adopted by a range of businesses have led to reduced office occupancy and use levels (with most observers suggesting the unlikelihood of a full return to pre-COVID-19 attendance).
Even businesses that were not adversely impacted by the pandemic have faced budgetary pressures that resulted in reduced operational expenditure, with some negative impact on cleaning chemicals procured.
Finally, movement restrictions have made it difficult for cleaning chemicals companies to drive growth through onsite trials and demonstrations.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made good hygiene practices a major priority and driven increased demand for hand sanitisers and surface cleaning chemicals. Growth in specific end markets (healthcare and food & beverage processing) is also driving overall Australian industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market expansion. In addition, rising demand for green chemicals and innovation from suppliers support long-term market growth.
This market includes:
- Cleaning chemicals
- Related services only when offered as a part of a total cleaning solution (services related to dispensing compliance, procedural support, product material safety data sheets (MSDS), wall charts, maintenance and replacement of dispensing equipment, audits, data collection, analysis, reporting on usage)
- Related dispensing equipment only when offered as part of a total cleaning solution (including associated equipment lines such as ware-washing racks, microfiber cleaning programs, specialized housekeeping tools, and foodservice specialty equipment lines such as grill cleaners)
This study excludes the following products:
- Fast-moving consumer products for household/domestic markets
- Paper and other janitorial supplies (e.g., brooms, brushes, and mops)
- Clinical-use cleaners for disinfecting surgical instruments and decontaminating medical equipment
- Related general-purpose cleaning equipment, such as vacuum cleaners and scrubbers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Australian Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals Industry
- Highlights of the Australian I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - Scope of Analysis
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - Segmentation
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Legislative and Standards Framework
- Key Growth Metrics for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market
- Distribution Channels for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market
- Growth Drivers for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By Type of Chemical
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By Source of Supply
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By Distribution Channel
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By End sector
- Hand Hygiene Chemicals Segment - By Type of Chemical
- Hand Hygiene Chemicals Segment - By Application and Format
3. Demand Analysis
- Main End-user Sectors
- Total Market - Economic Overview
- End Markets - Timing and Extent of Recovery From Covid-19
- Building Service Contractors - Overview
- Building Service Contractors - Commercial Office Buildings
- Building Service Contractors - Resources
- Building Service Contractors - Other Manufacturing
- Building Service Contractors - Education
- Building Service Contractors - Transport & Infrastructure
- Building Service Contractors - Government Buildings
- Building Service Contractors - Leisure, Sport, and Entertainment
- Building Service Contractors - Defense
- Healthcare - Hospitals
- Healthcare - Aged Care
- Hospitality
- Foodservice
- Retail & Wholesale
- Commercial Laundry
- F&B Processing
4. Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Broader Ecosystem
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- I&I Cleaning Chemicals Manufacturing
- Tiers of Competition
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Distributor Competitive Advantage
5. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Driving Deregulation for Increased Local Investment and Export
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Increased Relevance for Improved Industry Positioning
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Sustainability for Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i004yz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article