Australia Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Report 2021-2027: Focus on Sustainability for Growth & Driving Deregulations for Increased Local Investment and Exports

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a look at market drivers and restraints; forecasts and trends; growth opportunity analysis by product, channel, and end sector; demand analysis; competitive analysis; and growth opportunities. Market size is expressed in end-user dollars, that is, expenditure by end customers for I&I cleaning chemicals solutions.

Market estimates, growth estimates, and segmentation information come from interviews with I&I cleaning chemical manufacturers and industry stakeholders (distributors or base chemical suppliers) in 2020. The base year is 2020. The study period is 2019-2027.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in border closures, movement restrictions, a dip in economic activity, high unemployment, and massive disruption to supply chains, it has also presented the Australian industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals industry with an opportunity to amplify its profile and extend its reach.

COVID-19-driven reductions in core activities across a number of end markets (airports, hotels, restaurants, tourism, sporting and entertainment venues, university campuses) have forced significant drops in demand for cleaning chemicals.

Similarly, work-from-home (WFH) approaches adopted by a range of businesses have led to reduced office occupancy and use levels (with most observers suggesting the unlikelihood of a full return to pre-COVID-19 attendance).

Even businesses that were not adversely impacted by the pandemic have faced budgetary pressures that resulted in reduced operational expenditure, with some negative impact on cleaning chemicals procured.

Finally, movement restrictions have made it difficult for cleaning chemicals companies to drive growth through onsite trials and demonstrations.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has made good hygiene practices a major priority and driven increased demand for hand sanitisers and surface cleaning chemicals. Growth in specific end markets (healthcare and food & beverage processing) is also driving overall Australian industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market expansion. In addition, rising demand for green chemicals and innovation from suppliers support long-term market growth.

This market includes:

Cleaning chemicals

Related services only when offered as a part of a total cleaning solution (services related to dispensing compliance, procedural support, product material safety data sheets (MSDS), wall charts, maintenance and replacement of dispensing equipment, audits, data collection, analysis, reporting on usage)

Related dispensing equipment only when offered as part of a total cleaning solution (including associated equipment lines such as ware-washing racks, microfiber cleaning programs, specialized housekeeping tools, and foodservice specialty equipment lines such as grill cleaners)

This study excludes the following products:

Fast-moving consumer products for household/domestic markets

Paper and other janitorial supplies (e.g., brooms, brushes, and mops)

Clinical-use cleaners for disinfecting surgical instruments and decontaminating medical equipment

Related general-purpose cleaning equipment, such as vacuum cleaners and scrubbers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Australian Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals Industry

Highlights of the Australian I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - Scope of Analysis

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - Segmentation

Market Overview - Definitions

Legislative and Standards Framework

Key Growth Metrics for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

Distribution Channels for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

Growth Drivers for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints for I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market

Growth Restraint Analysis

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By Type of Chemical

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By Source of Supply

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By Distribution Channel

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Market - By End sector

Hand Hygiene Chemicals Segment - By Type of Chemical

Hand Hygiene Chemicals Segment - By Application and Format

3. Demand Analysis

Main End-user Sectors

Total Market - Economic Overview

End Markets - Timing and Extent of Recovery From Covid-19

Building Service Contractors - Overview

Building Service Contractors - Commercial Office Buildings

Building Service Contractors - Resources

Building Service Contractors - Other Manufacturing

Building Service Contractors - Education

Building Service Contractors - Transport & Infrastructure

Building Service Contractors - Government Buildings

Building Service Contractors - Leisure, Sport, and Entertainment

Building Service Contractors - Defense

Healthcare - Hospitals

Healthcare - Aged Care

Hospitality

Foodservice

Retail & Wholesale

Commercial Laundry

F&B Processing

4. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

Broader Ecosystem

Competitive Factors and Assessment

I&I Cleaning Chemicals Manufacturing

Tiers of Competition

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Distributor Competitive Advantage

5. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Driving Deregulation for Increased Local Investment and Export

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Increased Relevance for Improved Industry Positioning

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Sustainability for Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i004yz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

