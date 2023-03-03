Australia UPS Systems Markets, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 Featuring ABB, Cyberpower Systems, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Helios Power Solutions, Riello UPS, Schneider Electric, Socomec, Legrand, & Vertiv

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia UPS Systems Market: Market Forecast By KVA Ratings, By Applications, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia UPS Systems Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028.

Australia UPS Systems Market report comprehensively covers the market by kVA rating, applications, phases, and regions. Australia UPS systems market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Australia UPS Systems Market Synopsis

Australia UPS Systems market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of rapidly growing commercial sector. Also, presence of major industrial projects such as New South Wales Housing Project, Sydney Metro and Western Sydney Airport would boost the demand for UPS systems market in the region.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to a halt in the business operations, manufacturing activities and the stringent lockdown imposed in Australia decreased the overall output of the country. Additionally, the growth of the information technology sector along with construction of data centers and office spaces would drive the Australia UPS systems market growth in coming years.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, which impacted the supply chain disruptions and difficulties in sourcing products which halted construction activities in the commercial and hospitality sector resulted in decline for UPS market. However, the market revived soon on the back of increasing government support towards growth and strengthening of healthcare system as well as data centers.

Market by Phases

3 phase UPS systems dominated the market revenue share in 2021, owing to their wide applicability across several domains such as the industrial and BFSI sectors. The growing number of data centers and the expanding industrial sector are expected to fuel demand for three-phase UPS systems across the country, and the segment is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years.

Market by Applications

The commercial segment is dominating in Australia UPS systems market share in terms of revenue on account of its high application in data centers, and IT sector.

Government efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector on account of pandemic also contributed to the rise in the application of UPS systems in the commercial sector. In the coming years, the commercial sector would continue to maintain a dominant position in the market on account of increasing investments in services such as BFSI, healthcare, communications & media services.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By kVA Rating

Below 1kVA

1.1-5kVA

5.1-20kVA

20.1-50kVA

50.1-200kVA

Above 200kVA

By Phase

1 - Phase

3 - Phase

By Applications

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions

Northern

Southern

Central

