Australian dictionary changes definition of ‘monolid’ after backlash

The dictionary defined "monolid" as "an upper eyelid without a fold, perceived by some in Asia to give an appearance of lethargy or laziness." Wendy, a Chinese-Australian and a mother, complained about the definition. She said, "When it comes to a physical description, it is no different to other terms describing a physical feature such as 'blonde' or 'freckles'." She asked, "Why would it be appropriate then, for the term 'monolid' be perceived as an appearance of lethargy or laziness?"

Wendy wrote a letter to the editorial department of the dictionary. She said that the term "monolid" should be a neutral description of a physical characteristic, but the current definition may create negative stereotyping and body image issues, and further affect children's mental health.

Fortunately, a week later, Wendy heard from the Macquarie Dictionary's senior editor. The latter said that the complaint was very valid and appreciated her bringing it to their attention. Now, the dictionary defines the term "monolid" as "an upper eyelid without a fold, a characteristic of the eyes of many people of East Asian ethnicity."

The Macquarie Dictionary is a national dictionary. Its definition of "monolid" reflects, to some extent, Australian society's stereotyping of single eyelids, and even Asian ethnicity. In fact, when Wendy emigrated to Australia at the age of seven, she suffered from racial discrimination because of her black hair and dark brown eyes.

Cultures are different, and misunderstandings are always likely. We need more people like Wendy to make detailed efforts. At the same time, we need to learn about each other's ethnic groups more deeply and meticulously. Only on this basis can we eliminate barriers and talk about "equality," rather than just pursue "political correctness" one-sidedly.

Referring back to the "monolid," the heroine in Disney's animated film "Mulan" had single eyelids, but in the upcoming live-action film, actress Liu Yifei, who stars as Mulan, has double eyelids. Think about it, as long as she can portray a stern and intelligent Mulan, does it matter whether she has single eyelids or double eyelids? We need to treat people with different eyelids, skin colors and hair colors in an equal manner.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Australian dictionary changes definition of 'monolid' after backlash

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-08/01/content_75055217.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.

We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.

In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.

In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.



SOURCE China.org.cn