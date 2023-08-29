Australian Dream® Introduces Power 4™ --An Innovative Muscle and Joint Pain Cream

CAMPTON, Ky., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Dream® introduces a revolutionary new topical analgesic that features four multi-action active ingredients for the temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with arthritis, simple backache, strains, sprains and bruises.

Topical analgesics are creams, gels, sprays or patches that provide relief through active ingredients applied directly to the surface of the skin.

But not all topical pain relief creams are created equal. Most contain only one or two of the active ingredients approved by the FDA for temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints.

Unlike other topical analgesics, Power 4™ Muscle and Joint Pain Cream contains four of the six most common FDA-approved active ingredients: camphor (3%), menthol (3%), capsaicin (0.025%) and methyl salicylate (10%).

The unique formula of Power 4™ also features warming and cooling action and anti-inflammatory medicine (NSAID) to relieve pain in muscles and joints. Plus, Power 4™ is manufactured in the U.S.A. and includes a 100% money-back guarantee.

"From what we've seen over the years in the topical analgesic market, many consumers are continually searching for and trying different products, attempting to find a better pain relief solution. Power 4 gives everyone a chance to essentially try four different products, through four of the most common active ingredients, in one economical purchase," says Phil Maddox, president and CEO of Australian Dream, "With the multi-action of four actives, Power 4 is a unique topical pain relief product."

Power 4™ is more. More active ingredients. More power for living. Available on Amazon. Learn more at australiandream.com/products/power4-muscle-joint-pain-relief-cream.

About Australian Dream

Australian Dream, a family owned business in Eastern Kentucky, has been providing pain relief products for over 25 years, selling over eight million jars and tubes. Though a national brand, Australian Dream retains its small-town care, compassion and support for those in need of pain relief. Learn more about Australian Dream at australiandream.com/our-difference/a-history-of-caring/.

