Australian-founded technology company AZZO Secures Strategic Investment from Angeleno Group to Accelerate Growth Worldwide

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Australian energy management software and services company has today announced a growth capital investment from Angeleno Group, a long-standing clean energy and climate solutions venture capital and growth equity investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with a track record of investing in Australian-based sustainability businesses.

James DiLiberto, CEO, AZZO Daniel Weiss, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Angeleno Group

This investment aims to accelerate AZZO's geographical expansion and the development and impact of its EnergyX IoT platform helping organisations comprehensively manage their energy including renewables and electrification initiatives for efficiency, sustainability and resilience through microgrids.

AZZO's EnergyX IoT platform has made a significant impact in Australia by optimising renewable energy management, addressing grid instability and supporting the transition to a more sustainable, resilient energy ecosystem, helping businesses reduce energy costs, improve efficiency and meet sustainability goals.

Founded in Adelaide by John Azzollini in 2005, AZZO has grown from its innovation roots in Australia to become a trusted global leader in the energy transition, with operations nationwide and a well-established presence in North America.

"I am incredibly proud of the AZZO team for their dedication and achievements. This partnership with Angeleno Group marks a significant milestone in our journey, and I'm excited about what we can achieve together," says John Azzollini, Founder, AZZO.

"Our commitment to sustainability and energy management remains our guiding purpose, and Angeleno Group's backing allows us to make a broader impact in the energy transition alongside its other innovative portfolio companies advancing decarbonisation and sustainability outcomes," says James DiLiberto, CEO, AZZO.

The organisation delivers cutting-edge energy solutions for energy efficiency, reduces costs, orchestrates Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and helps in achieving sustainability goals.

"AZZO has developed a compelling energy management solution that aligns well with our mission to invest in and help scale innovative clean energy and climate solutions businesses," says Daniel Weiss, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Angeleno Group. "We are excited to contribute to AZZO's growth journey and support their expansion into new markets" says Anil Tammineedi, Partner, Angeleno Group.

This partnership with Angeleno will enable AZZO to further extend its presence in existing markets and enter new territories. With Angeleno Group's experience in scaling transformative energy businesses, AZZO is well-positioned and capitalised to expedite the development and deployment of its innovative solutions through partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

As part of this investment, Dominic Drenen will join AZZO as Chairman of the Board in Melbourne, bringing over 25 years of experience in the energy sector. Dominic's leadership and industry expertise will be invaluable as AZZO continues to drive growth and innovation. Dominic is an Operating Partner of Angeleno Group and the former CEO of the Angeleno Group portfolio company, Click Energy, which was acquired by AGL in 2020.

The collaboration between AZZO and Angeleno Group represents a major milestone in AZZO's journey to help organisations unlock the full potential of their energy ecosystem. Through targeted investments and partnerships, both companies aim to contribute meaningfully to the transition towards cleaner energy and greater sustainability.

About AZZO

With a 19-year history of customer-focused innovation and offices in Oceania and North America, AZZO is a leader in renewable energy & electrification management solutions. The company offers technology and services that help businesses achieve sustainability goals and reduce energy costs while increasing resilience and energy-related revenues. The EnergyX IoT platform is central to AZZO's offerings, providing monitoring, analytics, applications, and control and management capabilities for traditional and renewable energy systems. For more information, visit https://www.azzo.com.

About Angeleno Group

Founded in 2001, Angeleno Group is a pioneer in providing growth capital for clean energy and climate solutions companies. Angeleno Group has become one of the United States' longest standing dedicated clean energy and sustainability focused investment firms, making growth investments on a global basis. The firm's core strategy is to invest in high-growth, well managed, innovative businesses with proven technologies and established customer traction. Angeleno Group invests in a range of deal types, with a strategy that is sector-focused and research-driven. Angeleno Group is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.angelenogroup.com.

