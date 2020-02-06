Australia's Data Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, End-user Industry, Company and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Data Analytics Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size, By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian Data Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Australian Data Analytics Market.

To classify and forecast the Australian Data Analytics Market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Data Analytics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Data Analytics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian Data Analytics Market.

The reason for the growth of the data analytics market in Australia includes growing number of businesses that rely on large scale data analytics to obtain greater insights on their customer's behaviour along with their respective business requirements.



Moreover, increasing awareness among the organizations regarding the generated data which can be used for foretelling future outcomes is positively influencing the growth of data analytics market in the country. Furthermore, rising penetration of integrated and connected technologies is further anticipated to boost the market growth over the coming years.



Leading companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market and to expand their geographic reach.



The Australian Data Analytics Market can be segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional analysis.



Based on deployment, the market can be segmented into on-premise and Cloud. Out of which, Cloud is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period which can be attributed to the numerous benefits it offers, such as simple deployments, reduced operational costs, and higher scalability.



On the other hand, the data analytics solution providers are focusing more on development of robust cloud-based solutions for their customers because many organizations have migrated to either private or public cloud.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Australia Data Analytics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share and Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software and Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud)

5.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises Vs Small and Medium Enterprises)

5.2.4. By End-User Industry (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom and Others)

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractive Index



6. Australia Large Enterprises Data Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Deployment

6.2.3. By End-user Industry



7. Australia Small and Medium Enterprises Data Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment

7.2.3. By End-user Industry



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Pricing Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competition Benchmarking

11.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

11.2.1. SAS Institute Australia Pty. Ltd.

11.2.2. SAP Australia Pty. Ltd.

11.2.3. IBM Australia Ltd.

11.2.4. SFDC Australia Pty. Ltd. (Salesforce)

11.2.5. Oracle Corp Australia Pty. Ltd.

11.2.6. Microsoft Pty. Ltd.

11.2.7. Dell Australia Pty. Ltd.

11.2.8. Qliktech Australia Pty. Ltd.

11.2.9. TIBCO Software Australia Pty. Ltd.

11.2.10. Sisense Australia Pty. Ltd.



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4wy0j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

