Australia's Health Provider Bupa Offers XRHealth to Customers for Physiotherapy Needs

BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leader in extended reality therapeutic applications and XR telehealth services, announced today that Bupa, Australia's largest health insurer, is offering its customers the opportunity to participate in an XRHealth trial for physiotherapy needs. The initial deployment of XRHealth will provide patients with virtual reality, immersive exercises in the comfort of their homes.

As part of the initial deployment, patients will work directly with a clinician via XRHealth's virtual reality telehealth solution to receive a personalized treatment plan that is therapeutic, fun, and engaging. Clinicians receive data on patient progress so that they can accurately measure treatment outcomes to enhance therapeutic results.

Bupa's Managing Director of Health Insurance, Emily Amos, believes that it is crucial for patients to have telehealth solutions especially during the COVID-19 pandemic since accessing physiotherapy in-person can be difficult.

"We trialled this with selected customers earlier in the year and the results were overwhelmingly positive with customers reporting that they enjoyed the XRHealth program and found it extremely convenient," said Ms. Amos. "This has the potential to be a truly transformational offering and we are looking forward to seeing results of the expanded trial."

Following the initial offering, Bupa will make the platform available to more customers starting September 1, 2020 with a wider rollout planned for 2021.

"We are excited to partner with Australia's largest health insurer to deliver this innovative model of care to Australia," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "COVID-19 highlighted telehealth as a crucial component of the healthcare industry that can have profound effects on patient continued care."

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the leader in extended reality therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

About Bupa

Bupa is a diverse health and care group which has been committed to a purpose of longer, healthier, happier lives for close to 70 years.

In Australia and New Zealand, Bupa supports more than 6 million customers through a broad range of health and care services including health insurance, aged care, rehabilitation, dental, optical, medical, hearing and medical visa services.

Employing more than 22,000 people, we believe that we can make a real difference to the lives of Australians and New Zealanders through our values, purpose and the way that we deliver personalised care.

As we are not listed, we are able to have our profits reinvested into improving the quality of health and care services. Since 2002 we have reinvested approximately $6bn in Australia and New Zealand, while the Bupa Health Foundation has invested over $32 million to support more than 100 health and care projects.

