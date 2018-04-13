Australia's Leading Commercial Solar Lighting Company Launches Disruptive Solid-State Technologies In USA

Green Frog Systems is excited to announce its official launch into the North American market at LIGHTFAIR International on May 8th, 2018. Green Frog Systems, the largest designer and manufacturer of next-generation solar lighting technologies in Australia, with class-leading products tried and tested in the harshest of environments, is now ready for its US market entry. The company will also be unveiling the new GFS Stealth(R) solar lighting product, giving visitors to LIGHTFAIR the opportunity to see the company's' unique and sophisticated solar technology for the first time outside of Australia.



The new GFS Stealth has been identified as the most disruptive commercial solar lighting product available on the market today and has a stunning array of unique features and benefits. Perhaps its most remarkable feature is that it doesn't look like a solar lighting product at all, and offers unparalleled illumination compared to LED at 6x more powerful than conventional lighting. With the Stealth in its armoury, Green Frog Systems directly addresses the need for ultra-reliability and architectural design in one easy-to-install product. The Stealth's cutting-edge technology and 'plug and play' installation makes it suitable for all types of applications. The Stealth is Green Frog Systems' flagship product innovation to date, is smart city ready and is now available in the American market.

Green Frog Systems' products meet internationally recognised lighting standards and have the highest cyclone rating and is military grade. Speaking about the upcoming launch, CEO David Wilson commented "We are excited to be bringing our world-class lighting technologies to America and meeting potential clients across diverse industries. The GFS Stealth will 'blow other products out of the water'", said Wilson.

Green Frog Systems is rapidly scaling its business in readiness for its USA launch, and is now actively looking for trusted partners and agents. With the first of its US offices located in Dallas, Texas, Green Frog Systems is ready for business and to say 'G'Day USA!'

Green Frog Systems is the leading Australian designer and manufacturer of Outback tested, world-class solar, road and pathway lighting systems. The company has a strong focus on innovation, intelligent, predictive energy storage and smart city ready connected lighting networks. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including government, mining, commercial and industrial and infrastructure. Core innovation principles drive the company's new product development, creating robust, innovative, and easy to install plug and play kits as well as custom solutions that meet the changing demands of infrastructure and industry. Green Frog Systems became the first in Australia to implement smart city connected infrastructure for an entire town, propelling them onto the international stage. Founded in 2011 by David Wilson, CEO, Green Frog Systems has quickly transformed itself into a world leading innovator, producing ultra-reliable solar technologies to meet an increasing global demand.

