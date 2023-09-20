Austrian Ministry of Defense selects the C-390 Millennium as its new military transport aircraft

SAO JOSE DO CAMPOS, Brazil, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austrian Ministry of Defense announced today the decision to select the C-390 Millennium aircraft as its new tactical transport solution. Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) is honored to be chosen to support this important Air Force in Europe.

Austria joins Brazil, Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands as future operator of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission platform, an aircraft that is rapidly redefining the standards of tactical transport in the world defense market.

Embraer is ready to support the Austrian Ministry of Defense and Air Force in order to meet the demanding requirements of their acquisition process and prepared to further strengthen the relationship with this nation.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.