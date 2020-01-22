Auswide Bank Expedites its Process Improvement Journey with Nintex Promapp and Nintex Workflow and Forms

Auswide Bank's commitment to serving its customers and communities led the organization on what it calls the "Road to Right" journey, an initiative which enables the bank's customer operations team to meet client needs the first time, every time.

To support its Road to Right journey, Auswide Bank sought to significantly improve existing process management efforts which consisted of Word documents and PDFs saved to SharePoint. This format of documentation made procedures difficult to access and understand while prevented bank employees from easily providing feedback on business processes that needed improvement. By implementing Nintex Promapp®, Auswide Bank now has greater visibility of and engagement with processes, increased compliance across all business units, and can gather feedback to identify process improvement ideas.

View how Auswide Bank is improving the banking experience for employees and customers across the Queensland region of Australia , https://www.nintex.com/case-study/auswide-bank/.

"Nintex Promapp is key to our Road to Right journey, giving us a clear indication of where to start on our process improvement journey," says Michelle Ashwell, Head of Customer Operations at Auswide Bank. "With the help of Nintex's process management software, we have improved the way we capture and share our processes and identified efficiencies that save our staff and our customers time and money."

Auswide Bank helps more than 85,000 Australians with an extensive range of personal and business banking products and services. The bank is headquartered in Bundaberg and employs more than 250 people across its 18 branches and support service offices.

Since implementing Nintex Promapp, Auswide Bank has mapped and published nearly 1,000 processes across the organization and driven process collaboration across teams and branch locations, as employees can now easily access processes and provide process feedback. Nintex Promapp has also helped the bank identify opportunities to automate processes - or part of a process - with Nintex Workflow and Nintex Forms.

"At Auswide Bank, we believe our size and scale compared to larger banks in the region is an advantage," says Damian Hearne, Chief Customer Officer at Auswide Bank. "We can find solutions to problems and implement them, such as with the process mapping and automation capabilities Nintex offers. And we can be far more nimble and innovative than those larger organizations."

After introducing Nintex Promapp, the bank began identifying more opportunities for process automation, such as replacing paper forms with Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow to automatically route information.

The bank currently has over 220 Nintex Workflows in place with over 25,000 workflow executions each month for its communication approvals, frontline branch processes, loan origination processes and more. The Nintex Platform has helped Auswide Bank significantly improve productivity for both employees and customers, providing a five-fold improvement in approval time for its loan origination services.

