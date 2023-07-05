Autel Energy Powers up the Green Bus Summit

News provided by

Autel Energy

05 Jul, 2023, 17:30 ET

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy will exhibit its multi-offering, turnkey EV fleet charging solutions at the School Transportation News (STN) Expo on July 14-19, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Celebrating its 30th year, STN gathers transportation professionals nationwide to showcase the latest trends in school transportation training, products, and services.

Continue Reading
Autel has a wide range of charging solutions to meet the needs of any size EV school bus fleet, including the MaxiCharger DC Fast (pictured here).
Autel has a wide range of charging solutions to meet the needs of any size EV school bus fleet, including the MaxiCharger DC Fast (pictured here).

 Autel is especially proud to sponsor this year's Green Bus Summit for school districts, contractors, and green energy professionals. Attendees will hear from green experts, government officials, public utilities, and manufacturers on the latest technologies and trends that can result in fuel savings, emissions reductions, and lower ownership costs.

"The benefits of transitioning the nation's largest public transportation fleet, the school bus fleet, from mostly diesel-fueled to electricity-powered, cannot be overstated. Reducing emissions exposure to our children is reason enough for the change. Add in the vehicle-to-grid electricity management potential, and we're transforming the nation's approach to energy. Autel has designed a family of charging solutions that we know can take this industry where it wants to go," said Autel CEO Chloe Hung.

Autel will host a conference presentation on Sunday, July 16, 2023, featuring Craig Berndt of Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions. Topics include charging infrastructure and management, vehicle selection, route evaluation and real-time vehicle data.

Autel Energy offers a wide selection of products to satisfy any charging requirement, ranging from AC (Level 2) residential and commercial chargers to bi-directional DC vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3), and digital energy management tools like ChargeCloud, the only comprehensive charging cloud solution available. These solutions are designed to guarantee dependability, quality, and improved EV experiences while supporting grid stability and pushing the boundaries of EV mobility.

Media Contact:
Allison Whitney
[email protected]

SOURCE Autel Energy

Also from this source

Autel's MaxiCharger DC Fast and MaxiCharger DC Compact chargers earn ENERGY STAR® certification

Autel Energy Provides More Power for More Fleets at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.