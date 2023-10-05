Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in North Carolina Plant

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies, announced today that it will begin production later this month at its North Carolina facility with the MaxiCharger 180kw–240kw DC Fast EV charger. 

Autel plans to produce up to 5,000 DC Fast chargers at the facility annually, employing 150 people initially and 400 within five years. 

Autel expects to produce 5,000 DC Fast Chargers annually at its Greensboro, North Carolina plant. Initially, 150 employees will be hired at the 200,000-square-foot facility, with plans to increase to 400 employees within five years.
The NEVI-ready Autel MaxiCharger 180kW–240kW DC Fast EV charger.
The 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Greensboro, NC, has undergone significant renovation and modernization since being purchased in May of this year.

Autel chose the Greensboro location after conducting an extensive site selection process throughout the United States. "Autel was attracted to the Triad region for its embrace of new energy technologies, a conducive business environment, and a skilled, hardworking workforce," said Frank Li, Chairman of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., the parent company of Autel Energy North America.

The MaxiCharger 180kw–240kw DC Fast EV charger is National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding program-ready and meets Federal Highway Administration Build America, Buy America requirements.

NEVI, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, funds states to deploy EV fast chargers along designated highway corridors to build a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. NEVI funding is available to retailers, businesses, and fueling stations that meet program requirements, including being no more than one mile from an established corridor, accommodating DC solutions power requirements, and offering the ability to charge four vehicles at 150 kW simultaneously. 

The MaxiCharger 180kw–240kw DC Fast EV charger also offers in-depth data collection, including station use, dispensed energy, peak session power, and reliability, which is essential to NEVI compliance.

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 720kW with innovative configurability and modularity. 

