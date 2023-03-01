Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement for Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations and Services

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, and Autel U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd. today announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify's patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations, and programming through Autel's remote capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its leading patented global remote diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel's Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent Remote Experts (vetted for their experience) who are already serving the platform.

Autel's Remote Expert, launched in 2022, provides customers onsite aftermarket scanning and access to remote OEM tools supported by experienced professionals. Remote Expert is available through the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, MS909, and MS909 EV diagnostics tablets. Remote Expert will also be expanded into Autel's ADAS calibration systems.

"We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Repairify. Autel developed the Remote Expert platform to provide our users remote access to specialized and experienced module programmers and diagnosticians. We are very proud that its success drew the attention of a company of such quality and industry success as Repairify. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both companies and, most importantly, be of immense value to our users," said Autel U.S. CEO Chloe Hung.

Repairify and Autel are industry leaders in their respective markets. Combining the Repairify remote services solutions program with the Autel Remote Expert Platform delivers what automotive repair professionals have requested for years, a seamless experience that delivers fast, accurate, certified, and safe vehicle repairs with the choice of aftermarket or OEM tool support.

"Since its launch into the North American market in 2005, Autel has been known for their consistent delivery of leading innovative solutions across the mechanical and collision markets," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings. "Repairify is honored to embark on this partnership and to broaden the reach of our solutions through the new and existing Autel network of customers."

For additional information, visit Repairify online at www.repairify.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tools and validated OEM Equivalent technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Autel

Autel is a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools, equipment, and accessories. Autel is committed to producing leading-edge products providing customers worldwide with enduring value and superior technology. Our dedication to research and development for close to 20 years enabled us to create products that have consistently met or exceeded customers' expectations. Autel is proud that its products are used by professional technicians in more than 50 countries worldwide. Autel's landmark tools include the MaxiSYS line of advanced diagnostics tablets that enable technicians to perform OE-level diagnostics on U.S., Asian, and European vehicles, 1996 and newer. With this significant diagnostic background, we confidently expanded our product line by developing products for the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) servicing, Key and Immobilizer Programming, and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) calibration markets. As automotive technologies continue to evolve and challenge the industry, Autel remains dedicated to providing technicians with progressive software and tools designed to meet the demands of repairing today's sophisticated vehicles. For more information, please visit autel.com

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. Is has made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com .

