Autel Revives the Lost Art of HVAC Diagnostics with the MaxiHVAC AC909

Coming 2026: Reclaiming Precision, Restoring Understanding, and Redefining How Technicians Diagnose Vehicle HVAC Systems with a Single Device for all refrigerants.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel U.S., a leading provider of professional diagnostic tools and service equipment for the North American aftermarket, announces the release of the MaxiHVAC AC909, a revolutionary 4-port manifold system designed to bring skill, understanding, and precision back to HVAC diagnostics. In an industry where current A/C service tools have reduced technicians to button-pushing operators, the AC909 represents a turning point—combining advanced technology, intelligent workflow, and true system insight to restore the lost art of vehicle climate diagnostics and servicing.

Autel Revives the Lost Art of HVAC Diagnostics with the release of the MaxiHVAC AC909, a revolutionary 4-port manifold, one-device all-refrigerant system designed to bring skill, understanding, and precision back to HVAC diagnostics.

Vehicle technicians once mastered the precision tools and diagnostic methods now common in commercial HVAC service. With the AC909, Autel reclaims those expert-level processes and technologies for the automotive field—bringing true diagnostic accuracy, analysis, and repair capability back where it belongs.

Current HVAC diagnostic and service systems have reduced technicians to little more than button-pushing automatons—following prompts and procedures without truly understanding why, how, or even what they are doing.

These systems also lack the precision to accurately service and test the entire HVAC system. They offer surface-level readings but miss the complex relationship between pressures, temperatures, and electronic controls—often leading to ineffective repairs that can diminish system performance and longevity. The AC909 changes that by giving technicians the why behind every test, the how behind every function, and the most precise tools to diagnose and fix problems with confidence.

Introduced at AAPEX 2025, the AC909 is built to empower technicians with the knowledge and precision-focused tools and procedures that true HVAC system analysis demands — and that technicians need to confidently service their customers' vehicles today and tomorrow.

To learn more and review the full specifications of the MaxiHVAC AC909, visit Autel.com

About Autel U.S.:

Autel is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools, equipment and accessories. Autel is committed to producing leading edge tools providing customers worldwide with enduring value and superior technology. Visit Autel.com.

Media Contact: Allison Whitney, [email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.