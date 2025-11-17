Autel U.S. Announces First Recipients of the Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel U.S., a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic tools and equipment, is proud to announce the five recipients of its first Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships.

The $25,000 scholarship program, part of Autel Cares—the company's philanthropic initiative—was created to recognize and support outstanding students pursuing careers in automotive repair and service. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 award to help further their education and training in the automotive trades.

This year's recipients are:

Cristian "Brady" Martins, of Parker, CO, attending McPherson College, KS – pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Restoration Technology

Carter Kitts, of Zelienople, PA, attending Rosedale Technical College, PA – studying Automotive Technology and Auto Body & Collision Repair

Mason Kleinfelder, of Homewood, IL, attending Southern Illinois University–Carbondale, IL – pursuing a bachelor's degree in automotive technology

Isabella McDonald, of Savage, PA, attending Universal Technical Institute of Pennsylvania – studying Automotive and Mechanical Repair Technologies

Rafael Luna, of Lewisville, TX, attending Collin College, TX – pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Collision Repair Technology

Representing students from across the country and multiple automotive service and repair disciplines—including mechanical repair, restoration, and automotive and collision repair technology, —this year's winners reflect the diversity, skill, and dedication driving the future of the automotive industry. Each student demonstrates exceptional passion, drive, and commitment to advancing their technical skills and contributing to the future of automotive repair.

"These remarkable students represent the best of what's ahead for our industry," said Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S. "Through their stories, we see not only technical skill but also the curiosity, perseverance, and pride that define great technicians. Supporting their education through the Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships is an investment in the next generation of automotive excellence—an investment Autel is proud to make. We look forward to following all the good work these young people will achieve in the industry and in their communities."

Launched this summer, Autel Cares reflects the company's commitment to giving back to its community and the industry that helped it grow. Along with the annual Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships, the initiative includes a partnership with Share Our Strength in support of its No Kid Hungry campaign, dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America—where an estimated 1 in 5 children live with hunger. Through this effort, Autel is donating $100 for each MaxiSYS Ultra S2 automotive diagnostics tablet sold from September through December 31, 2025, with a maximum donation of $50,000. Autel makes this contribution on behalf of its Ultra S2 tablet purchasers. The initiative also includes Autel Inspires, a program that will provide free or discounted diagnostic tools and software to underfunded automotive education programs across North America. Autel plans to make an exciting announcement regarding this program next month.

