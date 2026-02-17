Autel Donates TS900 Diagnostic Tablet Packages to ASE Accredited Schools Through ASE Education Foundation Partnership

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel U.S. and the ASE Education Foundation are proud to announce a new partnership to support high school automotive programs nationwide. As the first step in this collaboration, Autel, as part of Autel Inspires, a key pillar of the broader Autel Cares philanthropic initiative, will donate 100 of its professional-grade TS900 diagnostic and service tablets kits, an investment valued at $100,000, to help equip the next generation of technicians with industry-ready tools.

High school automotive instructors and program administrators can complete the entry form at https://bit.ly/ASE-Autel-2026 to apply for one of the donated TS900 tablets. The Foundation will oversee the application and selection process to ensure the tools reach programs where they will make the most significant impact.

The MaxiTPMS TS900 is a diagnostic and service tablet that also offers comprehensive TPMS service capabilities. The tablet ships with eight programmable Autel TPMS sensors, the 1-Sensor. The TS900 received both a Motor Top 20 Product Award and PTEN People's Choice Award in the year of its release.

This donation marks the launch of Autel Inspires, a long-term initiative within the Autel Cares program dedicated to providing technology, training and support to schools and emerging automotive professionals.

"Today's automotive students are tomorrow's essential technicians," said Autel U.S. CEO Chloe Hung. "Through our partnership with the ASE Education Foundation, we're ensuring young people across the country have access to the technology and tools that power modern service bays. The Autel Cares initiative is about giving back to the industry that shaped us, and Autel Inspires is one of the most meaningful ways we can do that."

Since its launch in June 2025, the Autel Initiative has focused on expanding educational access, supporting industry development and empowering the next wave of automotive professionals. The Autel Inspires program specifically targets students, instructors and training institutions, offering equipment, mentorship and resources to help strengthen technical education.

"We thank Autel for the very generous donation of these award-winning diagnostic tablets," said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. "The Foundation is dedicated to finding solutions to the service technician shortage and having committed industry partners like Autel makes a huge difference. These TS900 tablets will give students hands-on experience with current technology, helping them build confidence and competence as they prepare for careers in automotive service."

The donation program marks a significant new step in Autel's continued commitment to investing in education and workforce development, with more initiatives planned for 2026 and beyond.

To learn more about the Autel and the ASE Education Foundation and apply for the Autel TS900 diagnostic and service tablets kit, visit https://bit.ly/ASE-Autel-2026

About Autel U.S.

Autel is a global leader in automotive diagnostics, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV service, and shop efficiency solutions. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Autel provides advanced tools and technologies for professional technicians, educators, and the broader automotive community. For information about Autel products and about the Autel Cares initiative, please visit www.Autel.com

About the ASE Education Foundation

The ASE Education Foundation provides proven solutions to the technician shortage, working with nearly 2,000 automotive technology training programs and over 100,000 students nationally to provide the transportation industry a skilled entry level workforce through standards and credentials for institutions and individuals. The Foundation also offers career development and workplace exposure by creating relationships and partnerships with employers. For more information, visit www.ASEeducationFoundation.org.

Media Contact: Allison Whitney, [email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.