Authentic Brands Group Announces Leadership Evolution; Founder Jamie Salter Appoints Matt Maddox as President and Chief Executive Officer to Help Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Brands Group ("Authentic"), a global brand and entertainment platform, today announced a leadership evolution as it enters its next phase of growth. Founder Jamie Salter has transitioned from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman and promoted Matt Maddox to President and Chief Executive Officer.

In this capacity, Salter will remain deeply engaged in the business, focused on strategic global growth, including mergers and acquisitions, global partnerships and alliances, and other long-term strategic priorities. Reporting to Salter and serving as a member of the Board of Directors, Maddox will lead Authentic's global enterprise execution and day-to-day operations, with a mandate to scale the platform, drive organic growth across the portfolio, and deepen long-term value creation for shareholders and partners.

"This is an exciting step for all of us at Authentic," said Salter. "I am energized by what lies ahead and as committed as ever to the future of this company. As Founder and Executive Chairman, I will continue to do what I've always done: being laser-focused on driving strategic, transformational opportunities that will position our peerless company for continued growth. I'll remain actively involved, partnering closely with Matt and the entire leadership team, as we continue building the world's leading brand, marketing, and entertainment platform."

"Authentic has built one of the most powerful and differentiated global commerce platforms in the consumer ecosystem," said Maddox. "I look forward to working side by side with Jamie to build on that foundation and accelerate our growth. Authentic's leadership bench is exceptional, and it is a privilege to step into the role of CEO and lead a team of this caliber forward. The opportunity ahead is significant, and we are just getting started."

In the sixteen years since its founding, Authentic has grown from a single brand into a global platform spanning sports, entertainment, fashion, and culture. Today, Authentic's portfolio includes more than 50 brands that generate $38 billion in system-wide retail sales, reach nearly one billion social media followers, and are supported by a network of 1,700 best-in-class partners worldwide. Along the way, the company has consistently challenged convention, welcoming partners such as Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart as true stakeholders; acquiring and repositioning brands like Reebok, Champion, Sports Illustrated, GUESS, Brooks Brothers, Ted Baker, Juicy Couture, and Billabong, and extending its global footprint in strategic hubs in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mumbai, Mexico City, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a leading sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle platform. As the owner of some of the most iconic and beloved intellectual property in the world, Authentic acquires and invests in brands to create long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

A digital-first, asset-light platform, Authentic sits at the intersection of culture, commerce and technology. It brings brands to life and cultivates fandom through powerful storytelling, premium content and unforgettable live experiences. Together with more than 1,700 best-in-class licensing partners across 150 countries and an expansive distribution network, Authentic's brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, GUESS, Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.

For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

SOURCE Authentic Brands Group