Authentic Brands Group Taps Google Cloud and Gemini to Power the Future of Brand Building with AI

Authentic Brands Group, a global sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle platform, adopts Google's Gemini and Google Cloud infrastructure to power Authentic Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, Google Cloud and Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development and licensing platform, announced a strategic partnership leveraging Google's Gemini and Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to supercharge collaboration and creativity across the organization.

As the owner of more than 50 global brands generating over $32 billion in retail sales across 150 countries, Authentic is uniquely positioned to leverage AI to be faster, stronger, and more profitable. To realize that opportunity, Authentic built a proprietary AI platform, Authentic Intelligence, harnessing Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform as a core component of its technology stack.

"Authentic Intelligence empowers our teams to create and grow our business with the entrepreneurial spirit our company was built on: independence, hustle and excellence," said Adam Kronengold, chief digital officer, Authentic. "Building our Authentic Intelligence toolbox with Google Cloud's AI capabilities allows our teams to rapidly scale workflows, asset creation and reporting, while maintaining consistency across our brands and organizational processes."

Currently 80% of Authentic employees across departments—from marketing and creative to finance and business development—use the platform on a weekly basis. In early testing, ad creative for Reebok, enhanced by Authentic Intelligence, delivered up to 60% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) compared to traditional product imagery.

Authentic Intelligence's 15+ specialized agents power Authentic's key business functions including:

In business development, agents build comprehensive profiles of potential partners to accelerate lead generation and unlock new licensing opportunities.

For brand management and creative, brand-specific agents help maintain authentic brand voice and visual identity across all channels, while integrations with Google Veo generate brand-specific videos from text prompts.

In licensing and legal, Authentic Intelligence assists with contract review and analysis, ensuring accuracy and accelerating turnaround times.

"In an environment that moves fast, you can't afford to wait weeks for creative ideas. Authentic is using AI to give its teams their time back," said Jose Gomes, vice president, Retail & Consumer Goods, Google Cloud. "By using Google Cloud and Gemini, Authentic is working faster and smarter—proving that a spark of inspiration can quickly become a global campaign—all while ensuring every piece of content, from SHAQ to Reebok and Juicy Couture, stays true to the brand's DNA."

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a leading sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle platform. As the owner of some of the most iconic and beloved intellectual property in the world, Authentic acquires and invests in brands to create long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

A digital-first, asset-light platform, Authentic sits at the intersection of culture, commerce and technology. It brings brands to life and cultivates fandom through powerful storytelling, premium content and unforgettable live experiences. Together with nearly 2,000 best-in-class licensing partners across 150 countries and an expansive distribution network, Authentic's brands drive more than $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.

For more information, visit authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

