Authentic Italian Cuisine

Savory Zucchini and Fontina Muffins

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 12

2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 1/2 cup Filippo Berio Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, divided 1/3 cup Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3/4 cup milk 1/4 cup granulated sugar 1 egg 1 cup shredded zucchini 2 green onions, finely chopped 12 cubes (1/2 inch each) fontina cheese

Heat oven to 400 F. Line 12-cup muffin pan with large paper liners.

In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. In separate bowl, whisk 1/4 cup pesto, olive oil, milk, sugar and egg; stir into flour mixture until moistened. Fold in zucchini and green onions.

Divide half the batter evenly among muffin cups; place cube of fontina on top of batter. Top each with 1 teaspoon remaining pesto; top with remaining batter.

Bake 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and top of muffin springs back when pressed lightly. Let cool slightly; serve warm.

Tip: To make extra savory, add 1/2 cup cooked and crumbled bacon.

Chicken Caprese Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Serves: 4

2 small spaghetti squash 2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Robusto Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided 3/4 teaspoons salt, divided 3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 small onion, finely chopped 1/3 cup Filippo Berio Classic Pesto 1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Heat oven to 400 F. Halve spaghetti squash lengthwise and scrape out seeds; drizzle cut sides with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bake, cut sides down, on parchment paper-lined baking sheet 45-50 minutes, or until tender. Let cool slightly. Using fork, scrape strands of squash into bowl; reserve squash shells.

In skillet, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; cook chicken, onion and remaining salt and pepper about 5 minutes, or until chicken is browned. Stir in pesto; bring to simmer. Cook about 5 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Stir in cherry tomatoes; cook about 1 minute, or until slightly softened.

Toss spaghetti squash with chicken mixture; divide among reserved squash shells. Top with mozzarella cheese; broil 1-2 minutes, or until cheese melts. Sprinkle with chopped basil.

Tip: For a more savory dish, add chopped black olives or jarred artichokes, if desired.

Tomato and Tortellini Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4-6

2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Olive Oil 1 onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 carrot, diced 1 stalk celery, diced 1/2 cup Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto 1 teaspoon dried basil 1 teaspoon oregano

pinch of chili pepper flakes 1 can (28 ounces) whole Italian-style tomatoes 4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 package (12 ounces) fresh cheese tortellini 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

In large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil; cook onion, garlic, carrot and celery about 5 minutes, or until softened. Add pesto, basil, oregano and chili flakes; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, chicken broth, salt and pepper; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 20 minutes, or until slightly thickened.

In blender or using immersion blender, puree tomato mixture; return to pan and bring to simmer. Add tortellini; cook 8-10 minutes, or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan.

Tip: Dried basil can be substituted for 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, if desired.

