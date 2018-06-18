Authentic Italian Cuisine Featuring Pesto

MISSION, Kan., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) One of the best times of each day is gathering with family members to enjoy home-cooked meals. Using fresh and versatile ingredients, adults can be at ease that everyone is eating right with a nutritious dinner and kids are eating something delicious and relaxing each evening.
Pesto can be used as an ingredient in many recipes and brings a punch of flavor to each dish on the table. For example, it can be served mixed in potatoes, as a spread on sandwiches, dolloped on soups or dips and as a sauce on pasta.
With authentic Italian taste capturing the recipes of the region, Filippo Berio Pestos are made to suit any taste. The versatile flavors include Classic Basil, Sun Dried Tomato, Tomato & Ricotta and Hot Chili and Olive. Each variety is vegetarian, gluten-free and GMO-free, making it the perfect addition to any dinner.
For a traditional meal the whole family can enjoy, try this Tomato and Tortellini Soup made with Tomato & Ricotta Pesto. This pesto is based on an age-old Sicilian recipe, combining the sweetness of tomatoes with the smoothness of ricotta cheese and the rich taste of Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Tomato and Tortellini Soup
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4-6
2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Olive Oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 carrot, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1/2 cup Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon oregano
pinch of chili pepper flakes
1 can (28 ounces) whole Italian-style tomatoes
4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 package (12 ounces) fresh cheese tortellini
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley grated Parmesan cheese, for serving
In large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil; cook onion, garlic, carrot and celery about 5 minutes, or until softened. Add pesto, basil, oregano and chili flakes; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, chicken broth, salt and pepper; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 20 minutes, or until slightly thickened.
In blender or using immersion blender, puree tomato mixture; return to pan and bring to simmer. Add tortellini; cook 8-10 minutes, or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan.
Tip: Dried basil can be substituted for 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, if desired.
