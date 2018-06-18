Authentic Italian Cuisine Featuring Pesto

With authentic Italian taste capturing the recipes of the region, Filippo Berio Pestos are made to suit any taste. The versatile flavors include Classic Basil, Sun Dried Tomato, Tomato & Ricotta and Hot Chili and Olive. Each variety is vegetarian, gluten-free and GMO-free, making it the perfect addition to any dinner.

For a traditional meal the whole family can enjoy, try this Tomato and Tortellini Soup made with Tomato & Ricotta Pesto. This pesto is based on an age-old Sicilian recipe, combining the sweetness of tomatoes with the smoothness of ricotta cheese and the rich taste of Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

For more flavorful recipes and ways to cook with pesto, visit FilippoBerio.com.

Tomato and Tortellini Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4-6

2 tablespoons Filippo Berio Olive Oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1/2 cup Filippo Berio Tomato & Ricotta Pesto

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon oregano

pinch of chili pepper flakes

1 can (28 ounces) whole Italian-style tomatoes

4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 package (12 ounces) fresh cheese tortellini

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

In large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil; cook onion, garlic, carrot and celery about 5 minutes, or until softened. Add pesto, basil, oregano and chili flakes; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, chicken broth, salt and pepper; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 20 minutes, or until slightly thickened.

In blender or using immersion blender, puree tomato mixture; return to pan and bring to simmer. Add tortellini; cook 8-10 minutes, or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan.

Tip: Dried basil can be substituted for 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, if desired.

