Authenticom Group Unveils the Next Evolution of RecordRecharge, Giving Greater Visibility and Control over Data Quality

LA CROSSE, Wis., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Group today announced the next evolution of RecordRecharge that gives organizations greater visibility into customer data quality, direct access to data cleansing and enrichment services, and a powerful new layer of customer insight that turns records into a sharper understanding of their customer's identities.

Every customer interaction begins with customer data. When that data becomes outdated, incomplete, or duplicated, the effects extend far beyond a single record. Marketing performance declines, customer engagement suffers, operational efficiency slows, and business decisions rely upon information that no longer reflects reality.

RecordRecharge now goes well beyond data hygiene. Building on one of the industry's most extensive repositories of consumer data, the platform brings customer enrichment and segmentation into the same experience, helping organizations understand their customers across dimensions like household income, financial position, age range, interests, life stage, and household composition. These signals help organizations move from simply reaching their customers to genuinely understanding them: which customers to prioritize, what they are likely in the market for, and how to tailor every interaction. It is the difference between a clean list and a clear picture.

Originally built for the automotive industry, RecordRecharge now supports organizations across industries by cleansing, standardizing, enriching, and validating customer data through a single solution. Address standardization, National Change of Address (NCOA) processing, deduplication services, email verification, phone validation, reverse phone append, vehicle data hygiene, and Do Not Call screening establish an accurate, reliable foundation. On top of that foundation, RecordRecharge's new enrichment and segmentation capabilities add depth, transforming clean records into rich customer profiles that drive smarter marketing and better decisions.

The new RecordRecharge experience brings every stage of that process into view. Customers monitor file activity, review record volumes, track completed jobs, measure the impact of every cleanse, and access billing information through one centralized dashboard. Existing RecordRecharge services continue without interruption while customers gain greater transparency throughout the entire data cleansing process.

Accurate customer data becomes especially important during system migrations, including dealership management systems (DMS) migrations, when incomplete or duplicate records follow organizations into a new environment. RecordRecharge cleanses, enriches, and standardizes customer data before migration, creating cleaner, more reliable data for CRM platforms, customer communications, and business decisions.

"Delivering clean, actionable customer data has always been at the heart of RecordRecharge," stated Chad Rycenga, CPO at Authenticom Group. "With this next generation of data hygiene services, organizations gain unprecedented visibility into geographic and demographic insights, enabling more predictable outcomes through sharper audience definitions and targeted messaging. While our primary focus remains giving dealerships superior control over their data in one centralized experience, this release powerfully positions us to support automotive clients and expand beyond."

Data Experience Management (DXM) enables Authenticom Group's solutions: Connect, Drive, Transform, Measure, and Predict. Transform is powered by RecordRecharge, which turns fragmented customer data into trusted data through cleansing, enrichment, and standardization. The result is cleaner data, better decisions, and a stronger foundation for every customer interaction.

"Clean data is the starting point. Understanding the human being behind that data is where the real value begins," said Jason Tryfon, CEO of Authenticom Group. "RecordRecharge is evolving from a data hygiene solution into something much more powerful — a way for businesses to see their customers with greater clarity and turn that understanding into action. The companies that win won't be the ones with the most data. They'll be the ones that understand it best."

Existing RecordRecharge customers continue receiving current services without interruption while gaining access to the new RecordRecharge experience. Click here to learn more.

About the Authenticom Group of Companies

The Authenticom Group of Companies is the backbone of automotive retail, delivering the infrastructure and solutions powering modern automotive operations.

Through Authenticom, Motive Retail, and AuthenticomCX, our platforms provide the foundation for Data Experience Management (DXM), giving organizations the ability to access, exchange, improve, and leverage data.

Authenticom empowers dealerships, OEMs, and vendors with secure access to dealership data through DealerVault® and helps improve the quality and usability of their data through RecordRecharge. Motive Retail accelerates connectivity through the Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX®), supporting over 15,000 integrations across DMS, IMS, and other automotive retail platforms while processing more than 50 million API transactions each month. AuthenticomCX delivers customer experience intelligence through RefleCX™, helping automotive organizations better understand customer sentiment, operational performance, and opportunities for improvement.

Our solutions support more than 12,500 dealership locations, process millions of records daily, and power more than 550 automotive retail technology companies by supplying the data and connectivity for their products and services.

Together, we deliver trusted, end-to-end solutions that drive innovation and enable automotive organizations to put their data into action.

For media inquiries:

Dawn Romvari, Director, Market Strategy & Product Growth

Authenticom Group of Companies

[email protected]

www.authenticom.com

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.