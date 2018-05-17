Mr. Wapner, who originally aspired to become a sportscaster, describes how a lucky break led to his career covering the markets, including walking the tight-rope of sometimes hardball interviews with some of the titans of Wall Street. One episode which became famous on the Street was Mr. Wapner's presiding over "a 30-minute slugfest" in 2013 between Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn in their clash over Herbalife.

Earlier this month, Hachette Book Group published Mr. Wapner's best-selling exposé of the Ackman-Icahn showdown, titled When the Wolves Bite: Two Billionaires, One Company, and an Epic Wall Street Battle.

To access the episode, please click here

For the earlier episodes of The Sherman Show, click here

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment adviser registered with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, managed $119 billion in closed- and open-ended 1940 Act funds, exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and other vehicles as of the March 31 end of the first quarter of 2018. DoubleLine's Los Angeles offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/author-and-cnbc-anchor-scott-wapner-joins-jeffrey-sherman-on-the-sherman-show-300649912.html

SOURCE DoubleLine

Related Links

www.doubleline.com

