Author and Expert Jamie P. Hopkins to Lead Carson Coaching

OMAHA, Nev., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, today announced new leadership for the firm's nationally-recognized, esteemed advisor coaching program. Jamie P. Hopkins, ESQ., MBA, CFP®, LLM, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, who has served as Carson's Director of Retirement Research since January 2019, will add the role of Managing Director of Carson Coaching to his repertoire. The firm recently surpassed $12 billion in assets under management and now serves more than 31,000 families across the United States.

Founded in 1993, Carson Group Coaching is a leading national financial advisor coaching and resource program, with over 1,200 coaching members and 5,000 graduates, it is designed to help growth-minded advisors build their businesses through coaching support, tested tactics, and accountability that drive proven results.

"The financial services industry, as it evolves with new business models and new technology, is certainly an environment ripe with remarkable opportunity," said Aaron Schaben, President of Carson Group. "But it's not immune from challenges. Which is where a trusted business coach is invaluable—they can come along beside you and provide the advice, support and fresh ideas to help guide your business forward and make strategic decisions about the future of your firm. Jamie will be a visionary leader for our longstanding coaching program, and just what advisors need in this new decade."

Hopkins said, "Carson Coaching has the best coaches I have seen in the business. Our knowledge and proven processes help our advisors scale and grow their business so that the advisor can run the business, instead of having it run them."

In addition to Hopkins' expanded leadership at the firm, Carson announced that it is adding to its already impressive roster of coaches with the addition of:

Dr. Craig W. Lemoine , CFP®, MRFC® has worked and taught in wealth and risk management for over twenty years. He was critical in developing a number of advanced financial planning designations and currently directs the financial planning program at the University of Illinois . Dr. Lemoine helps advisors build practices around advanced higher education planning and helps practices distinguish themselves by refining their wealth and risk management processes.

, CFP®, MRFC® has worked and taught in wealth and risk management for over twenty years. He was critical in developing a number of advanced financial planning designations and currently directs the financial planning program at the . Dr. Lemoine helps advisors build practices around advanced higher education planning and helps practices distinguish themselves by refining their wealth and risk management processes. Preston D. Cherry , MS, CFP® has an extensive background in the financial services industry and is completing his doctorate at Texas Tech University . Cherry will help advisors build holistic planning practices and focus on high-income earners but low asset clients through scalable fee-only processes. "Carson Group is a thought-leading firm in our profession and Carson Coaching has a storied history of helping advisors grow their practices, which in turn helps clients achieve their goals. I am honored to be a Carson Coach and will leverage my career and firm ownership experiences to help advisors navigate their unique roadmap to success."

Carson's Coaching program includes over 10 coaches with a combined 150 years of experience guiding advisors in matters of business and growth.

In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, has been recognized for two consecutive years by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, and was awarded a Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker.

Learn more about Carson Coaching: https://www.carsongroup.com/coaching

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

SOURCE Carson Group

Related Links

http://www.carsongroup.com

