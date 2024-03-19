Author and Mindset Coach, Lori Gradley, Announces Release of New Transformative Wellness Book

GUELPH, ON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned author and mindset coach, Lori Gradley unveils her latest masterpiece, "How to Think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind". This transformative book promises to unlock the hidden potential within every individual, offering a roadmap to a life brimming with happiness and abundance.

How to Think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind Lori Gradley

In this eagerly anticipated book, readers will embark on a journey of self-discovery, learning invaluable mental tools to achieve unparalleled success. With insightful wisdom and practical step by step strategies Lori reveals the secrets to harnessing the power of the mind, enabling readers to overcome obstacles and cultivate a mindset of resilience and positivity.

"Empowerment begins from within" says Lori Gradley. "By mastering our thoughts and beliefs we can shape our reality to manifest the life we desire" This effective self-help book offers proven, timeless principles for personal growth, professional success, and overall well-being.

Benefits readers will receive:

A roadmap to help people tap into their inner strength, removing negative habit patterns.

Discover their full potential by developing mental tools and harnessing the power of the mind.

Step by step instruction with worksheets to manifest a happier, abundant life.

Special offer! Free wellness gifts with book purchase.

Dr. L. M. Brown, Holistic Naturopath, proclaimed "How to Think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind is an in-depth, thought-provoking path of inspiration, science and the awe of a positive mindset"

D. Jamison, Mental Health & Life Coach mentions "This holistic book involves years of wellness experience, scientific strategies and heartfelt life lessons that offer practical solutions on 'how to' become your best self."

Now available in print, eBook and hardcover thru various distribution channels. Receive our Media Kit, and a free eBook copy is available upon request. Find out more: BookWebsite

For media inquiries please contact:

Lori Gradley

Email: [email protected]

Owner, Splendid Inspiration

Main Website: https://splendidinspiration.com

905 541-6636

About Lori Gradley

Lori Gradley is an internationally recognized writer, author and mindset coach with over 3 decades of experience in personal development. Renowned for her expertise in empowering people to reach their fullest potential, Lori has earned acclaim as a top sales producer, having operated multiple successful businesses.

Her motivational company, Splendid Inspiration offers transformative online wellness courses and personalized coaching sessions. Based in Ontario, Canada she is a loving mother and wife who has a flair for crafting empowering content dedicated to inspiring individuals worldwide.

SOURCE Lori Gradley