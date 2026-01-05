Author Griff Ruby Shares How Authentic Catholic Tradition Survives Vatican II

"The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church" investigates decades of Catholic turmoil and the rise of a worldwide traditional movement

LOMPOC, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Established author and Christian Theologian, Griff Ruby, presents an in-depth examination of the history and changes within the Roman Catholic Church in his book, "The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church: A guide to the Traditional Catholic community," making a case for the continuity of Catholic tradition within today's Traditional Catholic movement.

Ruby's book presents a sweeping historical, theological, and ecclesiological argument aimed at explaining the Catholic crisis following the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II). He contends that what most people call "the Catholic Church" today, the "Vatican organization," is not identical to the true Roman Catholic Church founded by Christ. Instead, Ruby argues that the true Church has continued in a different form: the Traditional Catholic community, or "movement," which he sees as a miraculous and faithful continuation of the authentic Catholic Faith and Church.

In Ruby's view, major reforms introduced in the 1960's and 1970's left many priests and everyday Catholics unsure about what the Church taught, how Mass should be celebrated and who held real authority. He argues that this confusion pushed some Catholics to look for steadier, more familiar forms of worship and belief, often turning to traditional practices that were kept alive outside the usual church system.

"The survival and global consistency of Traditional Catholicism is nothing less than a miracle," Ruby said, "a fulfillment of Christ's promise that 'the sheep know His voice, and another they will not follow.'"

Drawing on historical research, theological commentary and records of clergy lineages, Ruby traces the origins and growth of the Traditional Catholic movement. He describes it as a worldwide network of priests, bishops and lay communities who preserve the pre-Vatican II worship, teachings and sacramental practices, which he views as a continuous expression of historic Catholic identity. Throughout the book, Ruby addresses topics such as apostolic succession, unity in worship, doctrinal consistency and the limits of Church authority, while also examining differing reactions to the changes that followed the Council.

Though the book's perspective may be controversial among Catholics, it aims to give readers a clear and organized explanation of one interpretation of the post-Vatican II era and its long-term impact, highlighting the complexities of modern Catholic life and the struggles many believers face in trying to maintain continuity with traditional faith and practice.

About the author

Born in 1958, Griff Ruby found the faith without the luxury of a religious upbringing, and at a time when Catholicism itself had lost its identity. His writings reflect many years of research into Christian history and theology and ecclesiology. His other books include "Sede Vacante!: Part One," and "Sede Vacante!: Part Two," Ruby lives with his wife Juliet and son Martin on the Central California coast. To learn more, please visit his YouTube Channel.

