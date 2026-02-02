New Book Chronicles a Jungian Journey Using Dreamwork to Heal Long-Held Psychological Wounds

Melinda Fouts, Ph.D., shares a lived case study of transformation guided by analyst Dr. Lionel Corbett

ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Documenting her multi-year therapeutic journey with Jungian analyst Dr. Lionel Corbett, Melinda Fouts, Ph.D, has released her second book, "The Bridge to Transformation: Dreamwork with Dr. Lionel Corbett."

The book centers on Jungian analytical work, exploring how dream analysis, active imagination, and symbolic inquiry integrate the conscious and unconscious for psychological wholeness. Moving beyond symptom relief, it connects personal experience to universal archetypal patterns, fostering a more authentic and grounded sense of self.

Rather than presenting theory alone, the book functions as a lived case study. Fouts exposes her own psyche with vulnerability, showing how dream images reveal hidden wounds, internalized voices of abuse, and split-off aspects of the self. The central claim of the book is that dreamwork is not interpretive but relational: transformation occurs when the dreamer enters into dialogue with the unconscious and integrates what emerges.

"Dreams affect us, stay with us, baffle us, and confound us," Fouts said. "At the same time, they can, when we do this in-depth work, transform us. Dreams are alive as we are alive and conscious. They will continue to inform you if you are open to listening when they arrive."

"The Bridge to Transformation" is both a memoir and a map. It doesn't offer readers a formula, but rather an invitation to attend to their dreams, confront their unconscious patterns, and reclaim the parts of themselves that were exiled in order to survive. Through disciplined inner work, Fouts demonstrates that deep healing and spiritual maturation are possible even after decades of unconscious suffering.

ISBN: 9781663271730 (softcover); 9781663271723 (hardcover); 9781663271747 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Melinda Fouts received her Ph.D. in Jungian Psychology from Saybrook University and a master's in counseling psychology from Pacifica University. She has been in private practice for over 25 years and works as a consultant with executives, transforming their leadership into brilliance. Fouts has previously released "Cognitive Enlightenment: A Disciplining of Your Mind." She lives in Aspen, Colo., with her beautiful dog, Stryder. To learn more, please visit the author's website.

