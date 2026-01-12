Author Introduces a Transformative Guide to Self-Love, Healing and Connection in New Book

New book invites readers to embrace 15 practices of love to create peace within themselves and in the world

JEFFERSON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time marked by division and disconnection, author Rob Chaseman offers a hopeful and practical path toward healing in his new book, "Loving." Through 15 distinct modalities of love, expressed through daily practices and parables featuring animals and their natural enemies, the book empowers readers to strengthen their relationship with themselves and others, even those who seem difficult to love.

"Loving" by Rob Chaseman

With a blend of personal reflection and storytelling, Chaseman offers tools to foster inner peace and build stronger, more compassionate relationships. With themes like empathy, trust, respect, gratitude and affection, the book reminds readers that while love takes practice, it also holds the power to transform.

"This book defines the act of loving ourselves and others," Chaseman said. "It has empowered me to love and be loved more than I ever have before. My hope is that it helps others do the same."

Written for everyday people, community leaders and those seeking growth in their personal or spiritual lives, Chaseman aims to reach those who are interested in improving relationships, reducing conflict and discovering peace on both a personal and global scale.

"Loving yourself, loving others and being loved are worth it," Chaseman said. "Any conflict could be mitigated if everyone worked toward it with love."

"Loving"

By Rob Chaseman

ISBN: 9798765251249 (softcover)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rob Chaseman is an individual who enjoys reflecting on the world and his place in it. He is also a Licensed Professional Counselor and musician. In 2023, he published his debut book, "Cerebration," a compilation of meaningful reflections that helped him navigate life's struggles. He hopes his words bring readers the same sense of understanding, fulfillment and gratitude they have brought him. He currently resides in Jefferson, New Jersey. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/859114-loving.

