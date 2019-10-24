Author James Reston, Jr. to share his “Impeachment Diary” at a National Press Club Headliners Book Rap, Nov. 6

Reston wrote the diary in real time as the Watergate scandal evolved into an impeachment process. He found the diary in his papers in the fall of 2018 and as he wrote in the preface he was "astonished at its relevance to the current situation."

About the Author:

Reston was the Watergate expert who assisted David Frost in his historic Nixon Interviews, and he consulted with playwright Peter Morgan in the development of the play Frost/Nixon, which was made into the movie of the same name. He has written four plays, numerous articles, and 18 books including The Conviction of Richard Nixon: The Untold Story of the Frost/Nixon Interviews, and A Rift in the Earth: Art, Memory, and the Fight for a Vietnam War Memorial.

