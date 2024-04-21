National Press Club Statement on Terry Anderson

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the death of former Associated Press correspondent Terry Anderson.

"We were saddened to learn of the death today of Terry Anderson, who had a distinguished career in journalism for the Associated Press, and who was held hostage in Lebanon for nearly seven years while reporting there. Mr. Anderson was a frequent visitor to the National Press Club after his release and shared much about his experience in remarks at the Club and through his book "Den of Lions."

"For many years, Mr. Anderson had the distinction of being the longest held U.S. journalist hostage. He lived to see that unfortunate record eclipsed by journalist Austin Tice, currently held in Syria for nearly 12 years. When Anderson was kidnapped, the Press Club flew a banner across its building to remind journalists and the public of his plight. Similarly the Club now has a banner for Austin Tice on F Steet.

"Through his life and his work, Terry Anderson reminded us that journalism is a dangerous business, and foreign correspondents, in particular, take great personal risk to keep the public informed. Years after his ordeal Mr. Anderson continued to suffer from PTSD resulting from long periods of isolation and brutal treatment at the hands of his captors.

"Anderson gave a formal speech at the National Press Club March 16, 1993. His remarks and the following Q&A are available on the CSPAN archives at cspan.org."

