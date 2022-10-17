Author Jon Hilsenrath Discusses "The Most Powerful Woman in American Economic History" on This Week's Monday Morning Radio Podcast

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this week's Monday Morning Radio podcast, Jon Hilsenrath, The Wall Street Journal's prize-winning veteran economics and finance writer, shares insights from his forthcoming biography: "Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist Who Navigated an Era of Upheaval."

The book, due from HarperCollins on November 1st, can be pre-ordered at www.tinyurl.com/MMRYellen .

"Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist Who Navigated an Era of Upheaval," due from HarperCollins on November 1st, can be pre-ordered at www.tinyurl.com/MMRYellen Jon Hilsenrath, Author, "Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist Who Navigated an Era of Upheaval"

Hilsenrath, who often writes on the causes and consequences of economic and financial crises, notes that Janet Yellen is the only person in American history to have served in three influential government economic posts: Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, then Chair of the Federal Reserve, and since January 2021, as Secretary of the Treasury.

In "Yellen," Hilsenrath describes his subject as "the most powerful woman in American economic history." The author also tells the captivating life story of Yellen's husband, the Nobel Prize-winning economist George Akerlof.

Hilsenrath is interviewed by Dean Rotbart, host of Monday Morning Radio.

The podcast's audio is available for free from https://tinyurl.com/JonHilsenrath . The episode's video can be found on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/YTHilsenrath .

Rotbart characterizes "Yellen" as an engaging read that will appeal to a broad audience, with unique value to younger readers who are just starting out or still early in their careers.

"The book is a love story, it's an overcoming obstacles tale, it's a women's empowerment narrative, and it provides fascinating insights into the way our government and economy operate," the host says.

Hilsenrath has worked for The Wall Street Journal since 1997, reporting from Hong Kong, New York, and Washington, DC. He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2014 for his coverage of the Federal Reserve; part of a team of 2009 Pulitzer finalists for coverage of the global financial crisis; and contributed on-the-scene reporting from the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, which helped the WSJ win a Pulitzer in 2002. His 9/11 coverage was featured in Rotbart's award-winning book, "September Twelfth."

Rotbart has served as host and executive producer of Monday Morning Radio since its inception in 2012.

Contact:

Dean Rotbart

3032961200

[email protected]

SOURCE Monday Morning Radio