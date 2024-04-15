Authority Brands Announces Record-Breaking Quarter, Adding 58 New Franchise Owners Across More Than 100 Territories in the United States

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, announced today it is celebrating a record-breaking start to the year. The leading home service franchise group added 58 new franchise owners in the first quarter and expanded its presence into more than 100 territories across the United States. This milestone quarter and recent success are fueled by Authority Brands' ongoing commitment to grow with like-minded entrepreneurs that are new to the industry or converting their businesses into franchises, as well as existing owners that believe in the viability of the home service industry and the company's dedication to providing strong business models, training and support.

"The constant growth and systemwide success we have secured at Authority Brands in the first quarter has truly kicked off 2024 with a bang for our entire franchise family," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "Over the next quarter, our commitment to sustainable growth will continue to navigate our efforts, as will our dedication to our loyal franchise partners who are the backbone of the success we've achieved so far. We look forward to building upon this momentum together as one united team."

Highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio in the first quarter of 2024 include:

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchise concepts within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

