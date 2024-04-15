Authority Brands Announces Record-Breaking Quarter, Adding 58 New Franchise Owners Across More Than 100 Territories in the United States

Apr 15, 2024, 11:35 ET
COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, announced today it is celebrating a record-breaking start to the year. The leading home service franchise group added 58 new franchise owners in the first quarter and expanded its presence into more than 100 territories across the United States. This milestone quarter and recent success are fueled by Authority Brands' ongoing commitment to grow with like-minded entrepreneurs that are new to the industry or converting their businesses into franchises, as well as existing owners that believe in the viability of the home service industry and the company's dedication to providing strong business models, training and support.
"The constant growth and systemwide success we have secured at Authority Brands in the first quarter has truly kicked off 2024 with a bang for our entire franchise family," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "Over the next quarter, our commitment to sustainable growth will continue to navigate our efforts, as will our dedication to our loyal franchise partners who are the backbone of the success we've achieved so far. We look forward to building upon this momentum together as one united team."
Highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio in the first quarter of 2024 include:
- America's Swimming Pool Company added three new franchise owners to expand in five new territories including Fort Payne, Alabama; Inner Banks, North Carolina; and Spartanburg, South Carolina.
- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing secured six new franchise owners to grow its presence across 15 territories including Chandler, Arizona; Framingham, Massachusetts; Mission Viejo, California; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Park City, Utah; and Tucson, Arizona.
- The Cleaning Authority signed two franchise agreements to develop in Hudson, Wisconsin; and Riverside, California.
- Color World Painting continued to paint broad brush strokes toward success with a franchise owner signing in North Nassau County, New York.
- DoodyCalls scooped up Q1 success with five new franchise owners ready to grow across territories in Denton, Texas; Lakewood, South Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; St. Louis, Missouri; and Towson, Maryland.
- DRYmedic Restoration Services is expanding its reach with three deals signed that will grow the brand across six territories including Birmingham, Alabama; Kansas City, Kansas; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Homewatch CareGivers signed four new franchise owners across five territories including Billings, Montana; Eatontown, New Jersey; Greenville, South Carolina; Germantown, Maryland; and Marlborough, Massachusetts. The Billings location marks the home care leader's first ever location in Montana.
- The Junkluggers welcomed two new franchise owners who will be expanding the brand's footprint in Monroe Township, New Jersey and Ventura, California.
- Lawn Squad signed two new deals, expanding into five territories covering Cincinnati, Ohio/ Northern Kentucky; and Middleboro, Massachusetts.
- Mister Sparky added eight new franchise owners across an impressive 20 territories including Columbus, Ohio; Dover, New Hampshire; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Houston, Texas; Olathe, Kansas; Omaha, Nebraska; Ramsey, Minnesota; and Springfield, Missouri.
- Monster Tree Service is branching out with two new franchise signings in Tampa, Florida and Pleasantville, New York.
- Mosquito Squad is keeping the bugs at bay with five new deal signings to grow in eight territories including Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; Northwest Wisconsin; Orange County, California; and Ogden, Utah.
- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning signed seven new franchise deals to amplify the brand's presence in 14 territories including Boise, Idaho; Midland, Texas; Plano; Texas; Scarborough, Maine; Sherman Oaks, California; and Tacoma, Washington.
- Screenmobile executed pipeline development throughout the quarter, fully preparing the brand for growth in the second quarter of 2024.
- Woofie's is staying ahead of the pack with nine new franchise owners, in 14 territories including multiple territories across Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas.
Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchise concepts within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.
About Authority Brands
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.
