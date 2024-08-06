Authority Brands Appoints Industry Leader Tij Bedi to Chief Technology Officer Role

Seasoned Technology Executive Brings 25 Years of Experience to Data Driven Position

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with a vibrant portfolio of home service brands, announced the addition of Tij Bedi as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Bringing over 25 years of technology experience to his new position, Bedi will be responsible for enhancing performance resources and will oversee IT teams in order to further innovate and develop IT systems within the Authority Brands infrastructure in order to support ongoing growth.

Bedi has decades-long experience in the industry with a proven track record of moving a diverse array of industries forward with business results and driving growth through innovative practices. Bringing his approach to Authority Brands, Bedi will be tasked with leading the overall technology team while integrating with other departments in order to elevate cyber security, diversify innovation approaches, and ultimately expand the overall franchise network across the United States.

"Tij will join our team further fueling expansion through data-driven action and help to create more seamless franchise ownership while propelling our vision forward," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. "As our Authority Brands team continues to grow and achieve success within the franchising industry, we are confident that Tij will bring a new breadth of knowledge and help us continue our upward trajectory."

An engineer by education and a problem solver by interest, Tij has led companies in industries including fitness, news & media, legal, manufacturing, research and more. He has a proven track record of driving business results with technology and purposeful innovation. Most recently he worked with Gartner where he was responsible for driving client engagement & the Digital Client Experience. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Computer Technology from Nagpur University and has completed coursework at Cornell University.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. To learn more about Authority Brands' companies and the executive team, please visit https://www.authoritybrands.com/.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

