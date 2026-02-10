Authority Brands Closes Out 2025 With Strong Franchise Growth, Building on a Three-Year Acceleration in New Franchise Owners and Territories

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands closed 2025 with the addition of 246 new franchise owners and 340 new territories added across 31 states, continuing a multi-year expansion across its portfolio of 15 trusted home service brands, including Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

The 2025 results build on sustained growth over the past three years. From 2023 through the end of 2025, Authority Brands increased new franchise ownership from 190 in 2023 to 456 in 2024 and 2025, representing a 140% increase over the period. During the same period, new territory growth increased from 301 to 662, a 120% rise, strengthening the company's franchise platform and its scalability.

Over the course of the year, Authority Brands expanded its footprint across 31 U.S. states with new franchise owners signing across major population and housing markets, including strong growth in California, Florida, and Texas. New franchisees came from a wide range of professional backgrounds, including corporate leadership, military service, skilled trades, and entrepreneurship - many entering an entirely new industry for the first time. In 2025 alone, 42 active military and veterans became Authority Brands franchise owners, underscoring continued demand from mission-driven operators seeking long-term, scalable business ownership opportunities.

"This growth speaks to the durability of our brands, and the confidence existing and prospective franchise owners have in our ability to help them scale local businesses," said Jay Caiafa, Chief Executive Officer of Authority Brands. "Our focus is on expanding with discipline, continuing to support franchise owners with efficient and effective operational and technology platforms, and making sure customers receive consistent, high-quality service in every market we serve."

In 2026, Authority Brands plans to continue expanding in priority markets where population growth, housing turnover, and aging housing stock sustained demand for professional home services. A recent industry analysis by the International Franchise Association confirms these trends, citing recurring maintenance needs and expanding demand for restoration, outdoor upkeep, and in-home care as drivers of continued long-term franchise growth.

"Franchise owners are choosing Authority Brands because our franchise system and brands perform well in different markets and home service categories," said Jordan Wilson, Chief Development Officer of Authority Brands. "Our focus is linking the right owners to the right territories and supporting growth that is sustainable over time."

As a leading home services franchisor, Authority Brands' proven track record has been reinforced by third-party recognition across multiple industry rankings, including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 2025 and 2026 lists, Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top Franchisee awards, Franchise Times, and Inc. Magazine. Collectively, these recognitions reaffirm the company's operating model, the strength of its brands, and the trust it has built among franchise owners, the industry, and its customers.

With continued expansion in 2025 and a clear focus on disciplined growth heading into 2026, Authority Brands' commitment remains unwavering to fortifying its strong family of independently owned franchisees that deliver reliable, trusted home services nationwide.

ABOUT AUTHORITY BRANDS

Authority Brands' portfolio includes 15 home service franchise brands operating across a wide range of essential service categories: America's Swimming Pool Company , Benjamin Franklin Plumbing , The Cleaning Authority , DoodyCalls , DRYmedic Restoration Services , Homewatch CareGivers , The Junkluggers , Lawn Squad , Mister Sparky , Monster Tree Service , Mosquito Squad , One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning , Screenmobile , Service Team of Professionals Restoration and Woofie's .Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Authority Brands