Authorize.Net Payment Processing Solutions for CBD, Supplements, and Farm Bill-Compliant Seeds Now Supported by Organic Payment Gateways

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a leading provider of alternative payment processing integrations, is excited to announce the launch of its new Authorize.Net payment gateway solutions tailored specifically for businesses in the CBD, nutritional supplement, and Farm Bill-compliant cannabis seed industries.

As an A+ rated and BBB-accredited company, Organic Payment Gateways recognizes the unique challenges faced by these industries in securing reliable payment processing services. From online feedback, we know that traditional payment gateways often have clear "allowed use" policies that can make processing payments for legal CBD, supplement, or cannabis seed products confusing and difficult.

"American farmers, marketers, and website owners all face significant challenges when securing reliable payment processing solutions for their nutritional supplements, Farm Bill-compliant CBD products, or cannabis seeds," said Alex Roy, CEO of Organic Payment Gateways. "Our new Authorize.Net payment gateways are designed to address these challenges and provide a stable, affordable solution for businesses in these industries."

One key advantage of Organic Payment Gateways' Authorize.Net solutions is their seamless integration with popular e-commerce platforms such as WooCommerce, Shopify, BigCommerce, and even Wix (with the help of a third-party software solution). This ensures a hassle-free experience for businesses, allowing them to focus on other critical aspects of their operations.

"Not all Authorize.Net accounts are built for nutritional supplements, CBD, or Farm Bill-compliant cannabis seeds," Roy explained. "For a high-risk-focused Authorize.Net payment gateway account to function properly, it must be connected to a merchant account that is specifically underwritten for your exact products. At Organic Payment Gateways, we specialize in this process, ensuring that your account is correctly configured and approved for your business needs."

Organic Payment Gateways' Authorize.Net promotional material for payment gateways highlights a range of benefits for businesses in high-risk categories, including specialized underwriting for CBD, nutritional supplement, and cannabis seed websites; compatibility with popular shopping carts and e-commerce platforms; secure and reliable payment processing with high standards for data protection and fraud prevention; customizable solutions tailored to individual business requirements; and hassle-free setup and dedicated support from the Organic Payment Gateways team.

"Reliable payment gateway software, combined with a properly underwritten high-risk merchant account, is crucial for the success of any online business engaging in the sale of Farm Bill-compliant cannabinoids like CBD or CBG, cannabis seeds, or nutritional supplements," Roy added. "Our specialized Authorize.Net payment gateways are tailored to the specific needs of CBD, nutritional supplement, and cannabis seed websites, ensuring a lower-stress setup and ongoing support."

According to the company, with its new Authorize.Net payment processing solutions, Organic Payment Gateways is well positioned to empower American business owners in these industries to focus on growth and customer satisfaction, knowing that their payment processing needs are in capable hands.

Visit Organic Payment Gateways' website at https://organicpaymentgateways.com for more information about its Authorize.Net payment gateways for CBD, nutritional supplements, and Farm Bill-compliant cannabis seeds.

