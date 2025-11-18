BigCommerce Cannabis Seed Payments Go Mainstream with Organic Payment Gateways

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For US websites selling Farm Bill-compliant cannabis seeds on BigCommerce, payment acceptance just got easier. Organic Payment Gateways, a Maine-based payment processing provider, has launched a new integration that allows both cannabis seed retailers and hemp seed wholesalers to accept credit cards securely without switching platforms or rebuilding their websites.

The decision marks a shift for a niche market that has long faced obstacles from traditional providers such as Stripe, PayPal, and Square. These processors routinely decline cannabis seed businesses due to their allowed-use policies, leaving compliant seed sellers unable to process transactions or forcing them into unstable workarounds.

Organic Payment Gateways' newly expanded BigCommerce cannabis seed payment gateway addresses that problem directly. The integration pairs BigCommerce stores with specially underwritten, seed-friendly merchant accounts using Authorize.Net or NMI as the point of integration. The result is a payment flow that keeps transactions on-site and PCI-compliant while supporting merchants who operate fully within federal and state guidelines.

"Too many legitimate seed sellers have run into the same wall," said Alex Roy, founder of Organic Payment Gateways. "They follow the Farm Bill, they do everything right, and still find themselves cut off by their payment provider overnight. We wanted to change that pattern with something simple, affordable, and stable."

The company's BigCommerce cannabis seed payment gateway service allows online retailers to connect credit card processing directly to their existing internet storefronts – no redirects, third-party checkout pages, or software overhauls required.

To qualify, merchants must be fully based in the United States, maintain a US tax ID and street address, and include standard website policies for privacy, refunds, shipping, and terms of service. Unlike CBD product sellers, cannabis seed merchants generally do not need to supply a Certificate of Analysis. Like all website owners in regulated industries, cannabis seed sellers should always seek qualified legal counsel before they launch, according to Organic Payment Gateways.

Seed-oriented websites that present clear labeling and avoid unwarranted claims are often positioned to gain quick approval. A solid business reputation and positive owner credit history can further improve and speed up the process.

"Payment stability is everything to an e-commerce business," Roy said. "Our clients don't have time to chase new processors or rebuild their stores. They want an integration that just works – something that respects how they already do business."

Organic Payment Gateways has operated for more than a decade in what many banks classify as "high-risk" industries, including CBD, nutritional supplements, telemedicine, and hydroponics. The company is known for personalized onboarding, same-day assistance, and long-term account monitoring aimed at minimizing disruptions.

Its high marks from merchants reflect that approach. Organic Payment Gateways holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot and maintains Better Business Bureau accreditation. The company is also a Gold Member of the National Hemp Association.

Further details on seed-related credit card processing can be found on the company's cannabis seed payment gateway overview, while its main website outlines a variety of tailored payment solutions for regulated and restricted e-commerce categories.

Industry observers note that as BigCommerce continues to attract specialized US retailers, integrations with service providers experienced in compliant payment processing could help normalize credit card acceptance for cannabis seed businesses nationwide.

