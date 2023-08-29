Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 772.65 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing prevalence of ASD boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is set to grow by USD 772.65 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of ASD drives the market growth during the forecast period. ASD is a serious illness that significantly impacts the communication and social interaction abilities as well as the behavior of those suffering from it. The disorder is classified as per several symptoms, which can differ from person to person. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly one in every 54 children in the US has ASD, representing a ten-fold increase in the prevalence of ASD over the past four decades. As a result, there is an increase in investments in several R&D of new ASD medicines and therapies. Additionally, the growing awareness of this disease among people has led them to seek medical care and therapy options. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Discover Pharmaceuticals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market

Company Landscape

The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some companies that are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with companies. This enables global and established RPA companies to dominate local and regional companies in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the companies in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co: The company offers autism spectrum disorder therapeutics such as aripiprazole.

CureMark LLC: The company offers autism spectrum disorder therapeutics such as CM AT therapy.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd: The company offers autism spectrum disorder therapeutics such as Balovaptan.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market - Market Segmentation

This autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy), type (stimulants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotic drugs, sleep medications, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market share growth by the retail pharmacy segment is significant during the forecast period.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AutismSTEP

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

CureMark LLC

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fraser

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Les Laboratoires Servier SAS

Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Oryzon Genomics SA

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

PaxMedica Inc.

Q BioMed Inc.

Scioto Biosciences Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Stalicla SA

Travere Therapeutics Inc.

Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market - Market Dynamics

Key Trend

The rising interest in personalized medicine for the treatment of ASD is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. There is a growing popularity for personalized medical procedures for the treatment of ASD. Personalized medicine can be referred to as the practice of personalized medical treatments to individual patients depending on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle characteristics. The main objective of personalized treatment is to offer a more accurate and effective treatment with few severe effects. As ASD is a complex illness that differs from person to person, standard treatment methods that work for all patients are not effective. Hence, it is expected to fuel the demand for personalized medicine which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - Stringent regulations on ASD therapeutics and treatments are a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

