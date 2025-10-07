Auto Care Plus Expands Northern Massachusetts Presence with Ronnie's Car Care Acquisition

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Care Plus, a Straightaway brand and New England's trusted leader in full-service automotive repair, today announced the acquisition of Ronnie's Car Care in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

By acquiring Ronnie's Car Care from longtime owner Ronnie McNulty, Auto Care Plus is strengthening its presence in the northern Massachusetts market and expanding access to trusted automotive care.

"This acquisition is another exciting step forward for Auto Care Plus," said John Manelas, brand president of Auto Care Plus. "We are thrilled to welcome the Ronnie's Car Care team into the Auto Care Plus family. With additional resources and support, we know this team will continue delivering the best-in-class service customers have trusted for years."

Ronnie McNulty, owner of Ronnie's Care Care, shared his confidence in the transition and the future of the shop under Auto Care Plus.

"For decades, our customers have trusted us to keep them on the road, and I'm confident Auto Care Plus will carry that same legacy forward," said Ronnie McNulty, owner of Ronnie's Car Care. "They're not only keeping our team intact but also investing in renovations to provide an even better experience for the Tewksbury community."

"This acquisition is about more than adding a new location; it's about investing in people and communities," said Karen Manelas, vice president of Auto Care Plus. "We're proud to support the talented team at Ronnie's Car Care and look forward to providing them with the resources they need to continue delivering exceptional service to local drivers."

The acquisition reflects Straightaway's broader growth strategy, strengthening its market presence through acquisition while remaining rooted in community trust and operational excellence.

About Auto Care Plus

Auto Care Plus is New England's trusted leader in full-service automotive repair, with a strong presence across New Hampshire and Massachusetts. As part of the Straightaway Tire & Auto family, Auto Care Plus combines the resources of a leading national platform with a deep local commitment to quality, convenience, and customer care. Known for delivering dependable repair and maintenance services, Auto Care Plus focuses on building lasting relationships with drivers while supporting its teams and communities. For more information, visit www.autocareplus.com



About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

