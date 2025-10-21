Victory Tire & Auto Unveils New Name and Expanded Tire Services with Grand Re-Opening in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Tire & Auto, a trusted Minnesota name in complete auto repair since 1997, has officially unveiled its newly rebranded shop in Fridley with a community celebration and ribbon cutting.

The Fridley shop is the first of Victory's 25 Minnesota locations to undergo the rebrand. Each shop will continue rolling out updates over the coming months, with a consistent focus on enhancing the customer experience & service offering while preserving the unique character and heritage of each location.

Formerly known as Victory Auto Service & Glass, the company's new name highlights a key element of its rebranding strategy: to provide customers with expanded tire offerings, including premium brands such as Bridgestone. Other customer experience & service offering enhancements include:

24-hour key drop and pick-up options for greater convenience

options for greater convenience Enhanced waiting area amenities to improve the in-shop experience

to improve the in-shop experience New website and tools , including:

, including: Mobile-friendly online scheduling



Automated service reminders and confirmations

and confirmations

Real-time text and email updates when vehicles are ready

when vehicles are ready

Digital Vehicle Inspections that provide more clarity and transparency

Perhaps most importantly, the newly rebranded location is a signal of Victory's commitment to being a unique Minnesotan brand. With 25 shops in the state and over 160 employees, the company has quietly been striving to preserve quality, genuine automotive care for all Minnesotans. "Our team is proud of the Victory name and proud to serve our neighbors here in Minnesota," said Brad Crabtree, manager of Victory's Fridley location. "Every Minnesotan deserves an alternative to the hassle of a dealership. Victory Tire & Auto wants to be that trusted choice, and it starts with telling more customers who we are."

Appropriately, the brand's promise of "Quality work. Genuine care. For all of life's miles." is the heart of the rebrand. Victory Tire & Auto understands that car repair can be stressful and is committed to delivering not only expert service but also a customer experience built on trust, transparency, and care. With deep automotive expertise and long-term commitment to their customers, Victory's goal is to keep a customer's vehicle on the road safe for 300,000 miles and beyond.

To celebrate the unveiling, Victory hosted a community event featuring tire-themed mini-Bundt cakes, a fully stocked beverage counter, and prize drawings, including one year's worth of oil changes. Attendees also participated in a food drive supporting HOPE 4 Youth, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing pathways to end youth homelessness. Victory contributed a $1,000 donation, and customers added more than 60 pounds of food and supplies.

The event attracted both existing customers and community members who came to celebrate. Many long-time customers stopped by to show their support, including Dianna, who has trusted Victory for more than 20 years, and others who have been with the shop since founder Jeff Matt opened it in a single rented bay in 1997.

"I couldn't believe the number of long-time customers who came by to celebrate," Jeff Matt said. "It was a reminder of the deep relationships we've built in this community over nearly three decades."

Victory Tire & Auto anticipates completing the remainder of its rebranding efforts within the next 12 to 15 months. It will continue to expand through local general automotive repair shop acquisitions, aiming to reach over 30 locations by 2026. For more information, visit victoryautoservice.com.

About Victory Tire & Auto

Founded in 1997 by Minnesota native Jeff Matt, Victory Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single rented bay into one of Minnesota's most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a commitment to expert automotive care, strong customer relationships, and deep community roots, Victory Tire & Auto continues to deliver "Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life's miles." With expanded tire offerings and a proud Minnesota heritage, Victory is dedicated to keeping vehicles and communities running strong.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

SOURCE Straightaway Tire and Auto