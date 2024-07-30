Auto Financial Group and CU*Answers Launch Integration

HOUSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), announced today that the integration between CU*Answers, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and a cooperative corporation headquartered and incorporated in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the AFG Residual Value and Payment Quoting calculator is live.

CU*Answers' integration with Auto Financial Group allows balloon loan and member data to seamlessly flow between CU*Base, the CUSO's core processing platform, and the AFG Calculator and enables automatic updates to balloon loan applications in CU*Base directly from the AFG Calculator, streamlining the loan origination process.

AFG's innovative programs are now easier to access and implement within CU*Answers' network of financial institutions.

The integration will further provide greater efficiency in implementing AFG's Balloon Lending Program for financial institutions using CU*Base and ensure that all loan documentation remains synchronized and up to date across both systems.

"We are thrilled that the integration between the AFG Calculator and the CU*Base loan origination system is live," said Amy Buchinger, Director of Member Services and Lending at Frankenmuth Credit Union. "This integration will streamline our workflow by eliminating the need to switch between platforms and automatically importing information. This enhancement not only saves time and reduces human error but also allows our team to focus on serving our members' needs effectively."

This partnership underscores AFG's commitment to making its "Walk-Away" Balloon Lending and Leasing programs more accessible to financial institutions nationwide, meeting the growing consumer demand for lower auto payments. Through our collaboration with CU*Answers, AFG's innovative programs are now easier to access and implement within CU*Answers' network of financial institutions.

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/

About Auto Financial Group



Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com.

About CU Answers

CU Answers is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and a cooperative corporation headquartered and incorporated in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We are exclusively owned by credit unions, and provide the bulk of our services to the credit union industry. Our flagship product is CU*BASE, our state-of-the-art member data processing system combining the best of member information databases, marketing tools, high quality presentation tools, powerful processing capability and flexible configuration. In addition, CU*Answers offers other professional and software services, either directly or through our cuasterisk.com network.

