Auto Financial Group Announces Integration with Newgen Loan Origination System

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), the leading provider of residual-based financing products and services for financial institutions, is excited to announce its latest integration with the Newgen Loan Origination System (LOS). This integration marks another step forward in AFG's commitment to delivering seamless, user-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency for financial institutions.

AFG's integration with Newgen mirrors the functionality of its other LOS integrations, allowing data to flow effortlessly from the Newgen LOS into the AFG Residual Value and Payment Quoting Calculator.

The seamless integration between AFG and Newgen offers several key benefits:

Smooth Interaction Between Systems : Users can transition effortlessly between the Newgen and AFG platforms, improving workflow efficiency.

: Users can transition effortlessly between the Newgen and AFG platforms, improving workflow efficiency. Consistent Data Synchronization : Data is synchronized consistently across systems, reducing the likelihood of errors.

: Data is synchronized consistently across systems, reducing the likelihood of errors. Elimination of Duplicate Entry: The need for duplicate data entry is virtually eliminated, saving time and reducing manual input.

"We are thrilled to partner with Newgen to offer our clients an enhanced experience," said Richard Epley, CEO of Auto Financial Group. "Our integration aims to provide a smooth interaction between systems."

"Integrating the AFG calculator with Newgen has significantly streamlined our lending process," said Niki Williams, AVP Consumer and Indirect Lending at CFCU Community Credit Union. "The seamless data flow and reduced manual entry allow our team to focus on what matters most – serving our members. This partnership has truly enhanced our operational efficiency and member experience."

The integration is now available to all financial institutions using the AFG Program and the Newgen LOS.

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/

About Auto Financial Group



Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

SOURCE Auto Financial Group