Auto Financial Group Announces Q1 2026 Results

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q1 2026 today.

In the first quarter of 2026, AFG signed four new credit unions to its Walk-Away Balloon Lending Program: Advantage Federal Credit Union, Ancorum Credit Union, Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, and Pacific Streamliner Federal Credit Union. The four credit unions represent combined assets of nearly $950 million and a reach increase of more than 2 million consumers across four states.

"At Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, our focus is on empowering members to make sound financial choices. Through our partnership with AFG and their Residual Based Financing Program, we can offer an affordable, flexible option that helps members obtain the vehicles they need," says Leslie Brown, Branch Manager at Gulf Coast FCU. "This program reduces the burden of traditional financing and supports our members as they contend with rising vehicle costs and interest rates. It's a forward-thinking solution built around real member needs."

"With nearly one in five borrowers now facing monthly vehicle payments above $1,000 and negative equity continuing to impact a significant portion of the market," says Richard Epley, CEO, Auto Financial Group, "credit unions are playing an increasingly important role in helping members access vehicles with payments that better fit their budgets, and AFG is proud to support that effort with each new partnership."

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/

About Auto Financial Group

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across North America.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

SOURCE Auto Financial Group