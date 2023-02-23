Auto Link and ChannelNet Partnership Helps FIs Close More Vehicle Loans Faster Using AI Driven Personalization Technology

HARAHAN, La., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading technology and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, has entered a strategic partnership with ChannelNet. The companies have teamed up to integrate Auto Link's Digital Car Buying Solution into ChannelNet's OneClick Financial™ digital engagement platform. OneClick Financial creates a relevant, progressive, digital conversation with accountholders to help financial institutions better understand their needs and life events that drive financial transactions. Each time an accountholder visits a brand website or logs in to mobile or online banking they are presented with individualized, personal experiences that are data driven. At the heart of OneClick Financial platform is an AI based rules and criterial engine that ensures the right information is displayed to the right person at the right time.

Auto Link's exclusive Digital Car Buying Solution allows financial institutions of any size to compete and win in the auto-vertical against competitors such as auto dealers and internet marketers by providing all of the vehicle research, buying and financing tools directly on the financial institution's website, thus controlling the accountholder experience. Coupled with OneClick's patented personalization technology, financial institutions can drive a unique vehicle shopping experience with targeted content and functionality at the exact time they may be in the market. Simple data-driven examples of the integration are when an accountholder is 6 months from paying off their loan, moving, changing jobs, children going to college, or have just had an expensive vehicle repair.

"Digital experiences that are personal and relevant are table stakes in today's digital first world," says ChannelNet CEO Paula Tompkins. "These experiences must be interactive, engaging and designed to support accountholders with rich content and functionality to streamline their decision making."

Ed Bourgeois, Founder and CEO of Auto Link adds, "Consumers are demanding easy to access, digital solutions from their trusted financial institutions when it comes time to make large investments such as vehicle purchases. Partnering with ChannelNet represents a perfect integration to seamlessly help drive the online conversation and transaction to the most beneficial consumer solution."

OneClick Financial is a patented data-driven digital engagement platform, designed to generate a one-to-one dialog between FIs and their accountholders. OneClick Financial consumes core data from each FI, collects behavioral data from accountholders interaction and appends it with 3rd party data to create an automated dynamic experience that is relevant and holistic for each accountholder. In today's time starved world Financial Services firms that make it faster and easier to do business with them win the hearts and minds of their accountholders.

Both companies are inviting interested financial institutions to join an informative webinar to discuss the partnership and how the two solutions work seamlessly together on Tuesday, March 21st at 2:00pm ET. Interested parties can RSVP by visiting the following link: https://autolink.as.me/?appointmentType=41526360.

About ChannelNet

ChannelNet is a leader and pioneer in delivering customer engagement and retention via web and mobile solutions that work across sales and service channels. Its patented SaaS digital engagement platform connects financial institutions with their accountholders to engage, inform and learn about financial products and services. The privately held company, founded 39 years ago, is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to stay relevant in the digital world and have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link has two patents on its technology and provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

